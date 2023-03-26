Belle Vernon scored 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to invoke the mercy rule for a 17-1 non-section victory Saturday against visiting South Allegheny.
The Lady Leopards (3-1) led 5-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Lexi Daniels led Belle Vernon with a home run, two singles and four RBI. Gracie Sokol belted a solo home run and singled. Mia Zubovic finished with a home run, single and two RBI.
The Lady Leopards’ Ava Zubovic was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in two runs. Maren Metikosh drove in two runs, and had two singles and a double. Katie Sokol finished with a pair of singles, and Bella Williams added a double and two RBI.
Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz scattered four singles, didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine, and smacked a solo home run.
Cadence McBride singled home the only run for the Lady Gladiators (1-2).
Brecksville Broadview Heights (Ohio) 10, West Greene 5 — Peyton Gilbert led the Lady Pioneers with a triple and single at the RIPKEN Experience in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Lexi Six, Emmaline Beazell and Kendra Tharp all had an RBI for West Greene (2-2).
West Greene 12, Holy Child (N.Y.) 1 — The Lady Pioneers needed only five innings Friday for a win at the RIPKEN Experience.
Payton Gilbert was tough on the mound with 11 strikeouts and no walks. She also was a tough out, finishing with two doubles, an inside-the-park home run, four RBI and two runs scored.
Kendra Tharp and Ali Goodwin both had two hits in the victory.
