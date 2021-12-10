Now with a year under her belt as a head coach, Kaitlyn Slagus has a better feel for what to expect from her Belle Vernon girls basketball team.
The second-year coach challenged her players to all get better individually, and she is happy with what she has seen so far.
“We have a solid group of returners and all of the girls have made significant improvements this offseason with their skills, so I am expecting an exciting season,” said Slagus. “I have also noticed many of them showing leadership in helping younger players along.
“I believe we have an extremely talented group of players who want to compete and get better together.”
The Lady Leopards return four players with starting experience, yet Slagus said the team is almost two-deep with players who could start.
“In a way, we are fortunate to not have to rely on a specific starting five for every single game,” said Slagus. “We have a solid eight or nine players who have potential to be in the lineup every game.
“This definitely makes it harder for us coaches, but seeing the girls compete for the spots should only benefit us in the long run.”
The three returning starters from last year's team are senior guard Kaci Bitoni, junior guard Presleigh Colditz and junior wing Viva Kreis, the team’s leading scorer a year ago.
The fourth returning starter, junior wing Jenna Dawson, missed all of last season with an injury, but started as a freshman.
Other players returning from last year team include senior Tara Callaway and sophomores Tessa Rodriguez, Nina Francia and Kenzi Seliga.
Two more players who are back with the program after not playing last year are senior Kayla Robare and junior Farrah Reader, plus two new talented newcomers in sophomore Caroline Lee and freshman Victoria Selembo.
The team would have been even deeper, but a pair of players, senior Gabby Baker and junior Lilly Kerns, are out for the season due to injury.
Belle Vernon is in Section 3-AAAA along with Elizabeth Forward, Southmoreland, Ligonier Valley, Mount Pleasant, West Mifflin and Yough.
“I think our section is going to be competitive,” said Slagus. “Southmoreland returns many experienced players and are a very solid team.
“Elizabeth Forward and Mount Pleasant have veteran coaches and I am excited about what they have done this summer, as well.”
Belle Vernon opens the season in the McKeesport Tip-Off against the host Lady Tigers.
