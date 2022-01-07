The Belle Vernon girls returned home from Ligonier Valley Thursday night with a 49-41 victory in Section 3-AAAA basketball action.
The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter. The Lady Leopards (4-0, 8-2) pulled into an 18-15 lead at halftime and extended the lead to 34-29 after three quarters.
Belle Vernon outscored the Lady Rams (0-3, 0-9) in the fourth quarter, 15-12.
The Lady Leopards' Jenna Dawson scored a season-high 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Viva Kreis finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Presleigh Colditz also scored 10 points. Tessa Rodriguez finished with nine rebounds and seven assists, both team highs.
Haley Boyd scored 17 points and Madison Marinchak added 10 for Ligonier Valley.
Elizabeth Forward 53, Yough 41 -- The visiting Lady Warriors led 18-10 after the first quarter on their way to a Section 3-AAAA victory at Yough.
Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 8-1) increased its advantage to 39-18 at halftime and 42-24 after three quarters.
Brooke Markland led the Lady Warriors with 19 points. Haven Briggs scored 16.
Autumn Matthews paced the Lady Cougars (1-3, 3-8) with a game-high 21 points. Laney Gerdich finished with 10 points.
Southmoreland 61, West Mifflin 32 -- The Lady Scots rebounded from Monday's loss to Belle Vernon with a Section 3-AAAA victory over the Lady Titans.
Southmoreland improves to 2-1 in the section and 7-2 overall. West Mifflin slips to 1-3 in the section and 2-9 overall.
Charleroi 61, Washington 19 -- Riley Jones matched the Prexies' point total to lead the visiting Lady Cougars to a Section 2-AAA victory.
Jones finished with 19 points and McKenna DeUnger added 13 for Charleroi (1-1, 6-4). Washington goes to 0-4 in the section and 1-7 overall.
The Lady Cougars led 21-6, 36-13 and 50-13 at the quarter breaks.
Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20 -- Emma Seto scored a game-high 22 points to lead the visiting Lady Falcons to a Section 2-AAA victory against the Lady Bearcats.
Brownsville (3-0, 5-4) led 12-4 after the first quarter and 22-8 at halftime. The visitors outscored Bentworth in the final 16 minutes, 20-12.
Amber Sallee scored 12 points for the Lady Bearcats (1-3, 3-7).
Seton-La Salle 63, California 37 -- Mallory Daly and Ava Dursi combined for 49 points to lead the Lady Rebels to a Section 2-AA road victory.
Daly finished with a game-high 28 points and Dursi added 21 for Seton-La Salle (2-0, 7-3).
Kendelle Weston paced the Lady Trojans (1-1, 6-4) with 20 points.
West Greene 71, Monessen 44 -- The Lady Pioneers rolled to a Section 2-A victory against the visiting Lady Greyhounds.
West Greene (1-0, 5-3) led 34-24 at halftime and then pulled away with a 26-9 advantage in the third quarter for a 60-33 lead.
Kasie Meek led the way for West Greene with a career-high 19 points. Anna Durbin scored 15 and Brooke Barner added 13 in the victory.
Mercedes Majors finished with a game-high 27 points for Monessen (1-1, 5-3).
Rifle
Waynesburg Central 792-54x, Upper St. Clair 788-47x -- Riley Reese finished with a medalist score of 100-8x to lead the Raiders to non-section home victory over the Panthers.
Braden Wilson and Logan Crouse both scored 100-7x. Taylor Burnfield (98-7x), RJ Wolen (99-7x), Hannah Heldreth (97-6x), Abbi Kidd (99-7x), and Taylor Wesson (99-5x) also counted in Waynesburg's final score.
Talia Tuttle's 97-4x and Maddie Simpson's 94-0x were not used.
Upper St. Clair's Jack Swanson shared medalist honors with 100-8x.
Hockey
Elizabeth Forward 2, Bishop Canevin 1, SO -- The visiting Warriors outscored the first-place Crusaders in the shootout, 2-1, for a PIHL D2 Division victory.
Zach Motil tied the game for Elizabeth Forward (5-4-0-2-0) with an even-strength goal set up by Luke Napoli five minutes into the third period.
Michael Parzynski score 1:08 into the second period to give Bishop Canevin (11-1-0-1-0) the lead.
The Warriors' Michael Burgos turned aside 32 shots. Bishop Canevin's Adam Serakowski made 23 saves.
Women's basketball
Washington & Jefferson 84, Franciscan (Ohio) 55 -- Aleena McDaniel scored a game-high 16 points as the Presidents remained unbeaten in Presidents' Athletic Conference play.
Albert Gallatin graduate Bryn Bezjak scored eight points for Washington & Jefferson (4-0, 7-3).
