YORK RUN -- The Belle Vernon girls were solid in all of the field and track events Thursday afternoon to sweep past Albert Gallatin and Uniontown for a pair of Section 2-AAA victories at Albert Gallatin.
The Lady Leopards cruised to a 108.33-32.67 victory against the Lady Colonials. Belle Vernon completed the sweep with an 86-55 win over Uniontown.
Uniontown salvaged a split with an 82-56 victory against Albert Gallatin.
Francesca Scaramucci played a key role in the Lady Leopards' wins by finishing first overall in the high jump (5-1) and long jump (15-5), and placed second to teammate Gianna Anderson in the triple jump.
Scaramucci was the last jumper remaining when the bar moved to 5-3. The senior ran out of steam at the height, crashing into the bar on all three attempts as she belted out a scream on her takeoff.
"On my last step, I knew it was not going to work," explained Scaramucci.
Scaramucci said her distance in the long jump "was okay."
Scaramucci has her sights on a hopeful trip to the state meet at the end of May, and wants to do so with her best jump.
"I'm hoping to beat my records, and I want to get the school record in the high jump, 5-4½," said Scaramucci. "My PR is 5-3. I just need a teeny more."
Not to be greedy, but Scaramucci said she'd like to qualify in the other jumps, as well.
"I'd like to go 3-for-3 and go for the school records. (Teammate) Gionna (Anderson) has the school record in the triple jump" said Scaramucci.
Be it the county meet, WPIAL finals or PIAA Championship, one of those meets will close Scaramucci's jumping career.
"I'm not going to college for (track). I'm attending Pitt to be a dental hygienist," said Scaramucci. "It'll be a fun last year.
"Whatever happens, I'm just going with the flow. I don't get stressed about anything."
Farrah Reader (100, 13.50; shot put, 31-11), Emma Fitch (100 high hurdles, 18.78), Anderson (triple jump, 34-5), and Lily Shahan (discus, 75-8; javelin, 108-1) also had overall first-place finishes for Belle Vernon.
Albert Gallatin sophomore Mia Medved placed third behind Uniontown's Hope Trimmer and Belle Vernon's Rosalyn Perozzi in both her distance races. Medved finished with a time of 2:38.85 in the 800 and 5:40.47 in the 1,600.
Medved trailed Perozzi by three seconds in the 1,600 and one second in the 800.
"The Belle Vernon girl ran the mile with me. She kicked in the last 200 and beat me. I passed her with 300 (meters) to go. She passed me with 100 to go. I felt so good on the backstretch. That was a little too early to go," explained Medved. "I wanted to kick the last 200. I'm praying at the point.
Both of Medved's time bettered the results in Tuesday's home meet against Connellsville.
"I had a five-second PR in the 1,600," said Medved.
Along those lines, Medved said just how fast she wants to run her 1,600.
"I'd love to run a 5:30," said Medved. "Running is not a lineal thing. It's different every day."
Teammate Courtlyn Turner (discus, 103-1) and Grayce Panos (200, 1:04.40) both had overall first-place finishes for Albert Gallatin.
Hope Trimmer (1,600, 5:37.76; 800, 2:27.22) and Akira Dade (200, 28.0) defeated both teams in their events.
Grace Trimmer has good day after winning the 3,200 (12:15.21) and running a leg on the Lady Raiders' 3,200 relay.
"My time in the 3,200 was PR by 10 seconds from last meet," Trimmer said with a big smile. "I ran negative splits. I ran 6:04 in the first mile and 6:02 in the second.
"I think the 3,200 is my thing. By my senior year I want to have a shot at the school record."
Trimmer added, "I've only run the 3,200 three times, ever. I know my limits, but I want to break 12 (minutes). I'll see if I can do that."
