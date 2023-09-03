Belle Vernon head coach Henry Mulholland said his squad checked off most of his to-do boxes in the FCCA Volleyball Invitational Saturday at Laurel Higlands, including winning the title with a 2-0 victory over Uniontown.
The Lady Leopards managed to score late points for a 25-21 victory in the first set against Uniontown. Belle Vernon gained control of the second set early and didn't allow any Lady Raider rallies for a title-clinching 25-12 win in the second set.
"Exactly this. I wanted to get the gold," said Mulholland with the team plaque in hand, adding, "It was the perfect picture."
Belle Vernon had a tougher time in the semifinals, edging host Laurel Highlands, 25-23.
The Lady Leopards and Uniontown both posted 4-2 records -- and split their two-set pool match -- in Pool B with Belle Vernon getting the tiebreaker by virtue of point differential. Albert Gallatin and California both had 2-4 records.
"We had the best pool. It was tough," said Mulholland.
Belle Vernon, Uniontown, Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin all compete in Section 3-AAA, so Mulholland said he was able to get an early look with section play opening this week.
"We wanted to get ready for Ringgold (the section opener)," explained Mulholland.
Mulholland was pleased his squad was able to accomplish his basic game plan.
"We wanted to work the middle. We ran a faster offense," said Mulholland. "The one thing we need to work on is we want to receive serves better than we did."
The Lady Raiders advanced to the championship under first-year coach Josh Scully with a 25-18 semifinal win against Carmichaels.
"I think our girls battled all day long," said Scully. "We were so lock in against Carmichaels. Our girls were so elevated, then we had to sit down (during the second semifinal match.
"Belle Vernon came off a win (against Laurel Highlands) pumped up."
Uniontown was the defending champion and Scully said the Lady Raiders were excited about defending their title.
"That's what I like about this. The girls wanted this. They were excited to go back-to-back," said Scully.
Scully noted what his squad needs to sharpen with the start of section play this week.
"We are going to work on defense in our back row, and to get off the floor, block at the net and create havoc," said Scully.
Scully likes the mindset of his team entering section play.
"I love the camaraderie between the girls. We are senior-laden. We have six seniors. They are tremendous," praised Scully.
Albert Gallatin defeated California, 25-20, to win the silver bracket championship. The Lady Colonials defeated Brownsville in the semifinals, 25-18, and the Lady Trojans advanced with a 25-7 win against Geibel Catholic.
Carmichaels won Pool A with a 5-1 record. Laurel Highlands advanced to the championship round with a 4-2 record. Brownsville went 3-3 and Geibel finished with an 0-6 record.
