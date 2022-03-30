The Belle Vernon softball team scored five runs over the final three innings Tuesday afternoon to rally for a 7-4 non-section victory at Thomas Jefferson.
The Lady Leopards scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Jaguars (0-2) responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning and a solo run in the bottom of the second inning for a 4-2 lead.
Belle Vernon (1-0-1) regained the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. The visitors added solo runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.
Maren Metikosh led the Lady Leopards with a double, two singles and three RBI. Ashley Joll finished with a double and single, and drove in a run. Lexi Daniels added a double and Abby Fabian drove in a run.
Olivia Kolowitz went the distance for the win, allowing two earned runs on nine hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Morgan Alisecky, Olivia Stock and Emma Stock all had two singles each for Thomas Jefferson. Losing pitcher Kendal Pielin allowed six earned runs on eight hits with four walks and nine strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.