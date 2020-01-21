Belle Vernon led throughout the game Tuesday night as the Lady Leopards returned home from Seton-La Salle with a 54-41 non-section road victory.
Belle Vernon (10-5) led 12-11 after the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime. The lead was extended to 46-37 at the end of three quarters.
The Lady Leopards' Farrah Reader matched the Lady Rebels' Ava Dursi to share game-scoring honors with 14 points. Rachel Wobrak added 11 for Belle Vernon.
Sarah Merlina finished with 10 points for Seton-La Salle (12-4).
