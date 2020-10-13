Jillian Butchki netted her 100th career goal Monday night as her three-goal performance sparked Belle Vernon to a 13-0 non-section victory at Uniontown.
Butchki becomes the fourth girls in the program's history to reach the century mark in goals. The senior co-captain also had four assists.
"Jill is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching. Always works hard, gives 100 percent, and always has a positive attitude," praised Belle Vernon coach Tracy Lovett. "She is a true leader on and off the field. Jill has poise and maturity beyond her years, and her smile lights up the field. We are so proud of her."
Izzy Laurita also scored a hat trick for the Lady Leopards (11-2) and added a pair of assists. Melayna Morgan and Morgan Einodshofer both netted a pair of goals. Kataira Rhodes, Farrah Reader and Danika Lee scored a goal apiece.
Grace Henderson turned aside three shots to preserve the shutout.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 5, Uniontown 0 -- Daniel Sassak scored four goals, including a hat trick in the second half, to lead the visiting Leopards to a non-section victory.
Nick Nagy added a goal in the first half to give Belle Vernon (12-1) a 2-0 halftime lead.
TJ Watson had two saves in the shutout.
Bentworth 4, Washington 1 -- Jerzy Timlin scored a pair of goals, and Landon Urcho and Tucker McMurray netted one apiece in the Bearcats' non-section home win.
Urcho and Christian Hete combined for eight saves for Bentworth (6-7).
Girls volleyball
Frazier 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The visiting Lady Bulldogs put up a fight, but the Lady Commodores managed to secure a straight-sets victory in Section 3-AA play.
Frazier (6-2, 7-3) won the first set, 25-17, and then held off Beth-Center to win the second set, 25-23. The Lady Commodores secured the sweep with a 25-15 win in the third set.
Frazier's Jensyn Hartman had a solid, all-around performance with 20 kills, 11 service points, and five blocks. Kaelyn Shaporka (16 kills), Alexis Lovis (22 assists, 8 service points), Jordin Brundege (24 digs), Makenna Stefanik (12 digs), and Maddie Stefancik (3 blocks) also contributed to the section victory.
Mapletown 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Maples needed only three sets for a Section 2-A win over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Mapletown (5-3) earned the straight-sets victory by the scores, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13. Krista Wilson (9 kills), Taylor Dusenberry (8 kills), Macee Cree 23 assists, 3 aces), and Ella Menear (2 aces, 5 kills, 5 digs) led the way for the Lady Maples.
