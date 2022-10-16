Farrah Reader's sixth goal of the match was the 100th of her career as she led Belle Vernon to an 8-0 Section 2-AAA victory Saturday against visiting Uniontown.
Lady Leps' Reader scores 100th goal in 8-0 win
By the Herald-Standard
Sunday, October 16, 2022 1:04 AM
Farrah Reader's sixth goal of the match was the 100th of her career as she led Belle Vernon to an 8-0 Section 2-AAA victory Saturday against visiting Uniontown.
Reader scored all five goals in the first half with Kataira Rhodes (2), Ava Scalise and Abigail Showman assisting.
Scalise set up Reader's century goal early in the second half.
Rhodes added an unassisted goal and then set up Jillian Butchki for a goal in the second half. Victoria Rodriguez made four saves to preserve the shutout.
Belle Vernon improves to 7-6-0 in the section and 8-7-1 overall. The Lady Leopards and Connellsville are tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the section after splitting the season series.
Connellsville hosts Laurel Highlands, while Belle Vernon travels to Elizabeth Forward. Should the teams match results, both go to the playoffs. Otherwise a victory or tie for one team and a loss for the other sends only one team to the playoffs
Boys soccer
Bentworth 9, Uniontown 1 -- Jerzy Timlin paced the Bearcats with four goals and two assists in a non-section home victory.
Coltyn Lusk, Landon Urcho, John Scott, Ryan Colbert and Zachary Pysh all scored once for Bentworth (12-5).
Brownsville 3, California 2 -- Derrick Tarpley scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to lead the Falcons to a non-section road victory.
Thomas Ruffcorn set up Tarpley just 37 seconds into the second half for a 2-1 lead. Jacob Davis assisted on Tarpley's match-winning goal with 30:15 left in the second half.
Mikey Stetson scored the Falcons' first goal with 6:40 left in the first half.
California netted the first goal and last goal of the match. Darryl Ray scored an unassisted goal at 23:25 of the first half. Kris Weston converted a penalty kick at 19:36 of the second half.
Davey Timko made eight saves to preserve the victory.
Brownsville (10-7-0) now awaits word of who'll the Falcons will face in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
