The Belle Vernon girls had solid performances on the track and in the field events Thursday afternoon to return home with a 121½-24½ victory against Uniontown in a Section 2-AAA meet at Bill Power Stadium.
The Lady Leopards’ Francesca Scaramucci had a first-place finish (triple jump, 35-4), a second in the high jump and third in the long jump.
She, as with teammate Tyler Mocello, had a tough time adjusting to the jumping pits.
“We haven’t been in a good pit so far this season. I’m looking forward to jumping Tri-States at West Mifflin next Thursday,” said the junior. “I prefer a board in the long jump and triple jump as opposed to jumping off the runway. I get a better feel off the foot.”
If last season is an indication, Scaramucci expects to improves as the season progresses.
“Last year I did not do good at the beginning of the year and I medaled in the high jump and went to states,” said Scaramucci. “I want personal records and knowing I’ve achieved further and higher jumps.”
The Lady Leopards swept the relays.
Belle Vernon’s Sienna Steeber won three events, taking first in 100 high hurdles (18.40), 300 intermediate hurdles (56.12), and pole vault (6-0). Farrah Reader won the 100 (13.43) and shot put (29-8).
Morgan Einodshofer (400, 1:09.84), Rosalyn Perozzi (3,200, 13:01.21), Maddie Hoffman (high jump, 5-1), Gianna Anderson (long jump, 15-1½), Mollie Ruokenen (200, 29.31), Alexis Baker (discus, 76-6), and Lily Shahan (javelin, 80-10) also had first-place finishes.
Hope Trimmer had Uniontown’s first-place finishes, winning the 1,600 (5:35.23) and 800 (2:29.51).
The Lady Raiders’ Emily Angelo had a long wait, which included a rain shower, between the 3,200 relay and 3,200. She placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 13:33.56, her best time of the season.
Angelo was satisfied with her time, especially since she hasn’t had the opportunity to run much over the opening two weeks.
“I ran the 3,200 Tuesday at Laurel Highlands, but I hadn’t had a race for about a week before that. I had a cramp in my calf from Tuesday. I kind of forgot about it and ran through it,” said Angelo.
She’d like to lower her time from last year’s county meet by this year’s county meet at the end of the month.
“I ran 12:50 at the county meet last year. I’m hoping to beat that by the county meet, at least,” said Angelo.
