Grace Henderson breezed to a first-place finish to lead the Belle Vernon girls to a pair of wins and the Lady Leopards' first Section 3-AA cross country title Tuesday afternoon.
Neither California nor McGuffey had enough runners to score, so Belle Vernon defeated both, 15-50.
Henderson crossed the finish line in 20:43, well ahead of California's Ana Georgagis in 23:32.
The Lady Trojans' Makayla Boda placed third in 25:33.
Belle Vernon's Tessa Rodriguez (25:54) and Kaitlyn Keegan (27:44) rounded out the top-5 finishers.
Emma Bellissimo (7, 28:44), Melina Stratigos (8, 28:58), and Mara Schrader (10, 32:10) closed out the scoring runs for the Lady Leopards.
California's Raquel Rhoads was 13th overall in 37:13.
Boys cross country
Belle Vernon 22, California 35; California 22, McGuffey 35, Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50 -- Luke Henderson held off teammate Noah Lerner to lead the Leopards to a pair of Section 3-AA victories.
Henderson crossed the finish line in 19:15, with Lehner second with a time of 19:41.
The Trojans' Kolby Kent placed third in 20:09.
Belle Vernon's Dylan Holliday (4, 20:44), Mark Shenonda (6, 21:14), Collin Tomalski (9, 22:00), and Joey Fox (10, 22:19), and California's Kai Vanderlaan (5, 21:03), Jay Darek (7, 21:39), and Steven Gwyn (8, 21:50) rounded out the top-10 finishers.
