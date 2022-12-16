When this year’s Belle Vernon senior class was entering their freshman season, many who have followed the program felt this could be the most talented since the group that won the Lady Leopards' only three section titles, from 1997-99.
Three years later, this senior class has one more crack at raising its first, and the program’s fourth, section banner.
Third-year head coach Kaitlyn Slagus detailed the goals and expectations for the season for her team, which returns four starters.
“Talking with the players about their goals at the beginning of the season, it was clear that they all agreed on a couple main goals, one being a deep playoff run,” said Slagus. “I believe if we can stay healthy throughout this long season and take care of business, it can be a really fun year with this group.
“We just have to stay focused on the goal and trust the process.”
Three seniors are returning starters for Belle Vernon, and Jenna Dawson will be key for the Lady Leps.
“For us, Jenna is returning not only her leadership skills on and off the court, but she has also worked extremely hard over the summer to improve all different aspects of her game,” said Slagus. “Jenna has the ability to score at all different levels and has proven herself to be a true threat on the court.”
Heading into ninth grade, Dawson was considered the top player in the talented class. After starting as a freshman, she missed her sophomore year with a knee injury. Last season, she showed flashes at times of what she was able to do before the injury, but wasn’t back to full strength.
The other two returning senior starters are Presleigh Colditz, a combo guard, and forward Farrah Reader, a physical and aggressive player inside. A fourth returning starter is point guard Tessa Rodriguez.
Slagus said Dawson and Colditz are the leaders.
“They have done an incredible job leading the underclassmen through the offseason workouts and helping catch them up to speed with everything,” praised Slagus.
The fifth starting spot is still up for grabs. Five players are fighting for the opening, as well as playing time, including senior Lilly Kerns, juniors Kenzi Seliga, Nina Francia, and Caroline Lee, as well as sophomore Victoria Selembo.
Slagus did not hesitate when asked who was the team to beat in Section 3-AAAA.
“Elizabeth Forward,” replied Slagus. “EF is well coached and has talented players.”
The other teams in Section 3-AAAA are Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Southmoreland, Uniontown and West Mifflin.
