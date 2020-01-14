The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus women scored 48 points in the second half Tuesday night on their way to an 80-58 PSUAC road victory at Penn State Greater Allegheny.
The Lady Lions improve to 6-1 in the PSUAC and 9-3 overall, while PS Greater Allegheny slips to 2-5 in the conference and 3-9 overall.
Penn State Fayette pulled into a 32-22 halftime lead and then rolled to a 48-36 advantage in second half to secure the road victory.
Penn State Fayette's Kaitlyn Riley shared game-scoring honors with 20 points. Anaejah Harris finished with 16. Dae-Lin Burnsworth scored 15 and Taylor McCormick added 13. Brooke Poling pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds.
Greater Allegheny's Da'Neisha Williams tied for scoring honors with 20 points. Alex Hall grabbed 11 rebounds.
Men's basketball
Penn State Greater Allegheny 84, Penn State Fayette 69 -- The home team broke the game open in the second half for a PSUAC victory over the visiting Lions.
Greater Allegheny (6-2, 10-3) led by one at halftime, 38-37.
Tavian Mozie and Dominic Boring shared scoring honors for Penn State Fayette (4-4, 5-8) with 19 points apiece. Iman Young pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds and scored eight points. Justin Craigg finished with 11 points.
Makis Rivera scored a game-high 22 points in the win. Kenny Rouse finished with 20 points and Koran Fleming added 13.
