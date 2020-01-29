The Penn State Fayette, Eberly Campus women kept rolling through the PSUAC with a 92-61 victory Tuesday night over visiting Penn State Du Bois.
The Lady Lions (8-4, 11-6) rallied in the middle two quarters with a 62-22 advantage. Penn State Du Bois (6-6, 11-7) carried play in the first and fourth quarters, 39-30.
Kaitlyn Riley led the way for Fayette with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Anaejah Harris also had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Brooke Poling finished with 15 points.
Leah Lindemuth led Penn State Du Bois with 15 points.
Men's basketball
Penn State Du Bois 80, Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus 55 -- The Lions trailed by 15 at halftime and were unable to rally for a loss at home in PSUAC play.
Joshua Hankins was the lone player for Penn State Fayette in double figures with 13 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds.
Russell Gariepy scored a game-high 23 points for Du Bois (6-7, 10-9).
