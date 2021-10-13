The Mapletown girls volleyball team won two matches two seasons ago.
The Lady Maples made the playoffs last year for the first time, and continued their march forward by securing the program's first section title Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over visiting Fort Cherry.
Mapletown improves to 11-0 in Section 2-A and 13-1 overall. The lone loss was to Bishop Canevin in a non-section match.
"It's exciting. The girls deserve it," said Mapletown volleyball coach Christy Menear. "These current juniors and seniors won two games when they were freshmen and sophomores. They stuck together, persevered and pushed.
"What's fun is they have the fundamentals. Now, we can implement things to put the ball down."
The Lady Maples swept to victory by the scores, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.
Macee Cree finished with a match with 24 assists, running her career total to over 1,000. She also had 12 digs.
Krista Wilson (12 kills, 14 digs) and Ella Menear (13 kills, 11 digs) both finished with double-doubles. Taylor Dusenberry had nine digs, four kills, three blocks and three aces. Riley Pekar finished with 13 digs and MeKenzie Reda had 12.
Christy Menear isn't about to let her Lady Maples rest on the laurels of the section title.
"Bishop Canevin is our only loss. They are traditionally very tough. Years ago I asked to be put on their schedule and they did," said Menear about the team that ousted the Lady Maples from last year's playoffs. "This team developed, stuck together and just improved over the year.
"I tell the girls in the huddle at the end of games we haven't accomplished anything. That sounds harsh, but we still have things to work on in the gym."
California 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Trojans returned home from Connellsville Twp. with a Section 2-A victory.
California won by the scores, 25-16, 25-16, 25-14.
Gianna Grillo paced the Lady Trojans with 14 assists and five aces. Tayla Pascoe had seven kills and McKenna Hewitt finished with six. Jordyn Cruse had 11 digs.
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Colonials swept to victory on the road in Section 3-AAA action.
Albert Gallatin won by the scores, 25-14, 25-12, 25-8.
Gianna Anderson (4 digs), Shyann Dongilli (3 kills), and Ally Sedlak (4 service points) were stats leaders for the Lady Leopards (2-7, 5-8).
Waynesburg Central 3, Beth-Center 0 -- The Lady Raiders returned home with a Section 3-AA victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Waynesburg swept to victory by the scores, 25-9, 25-21, 25-9.
Anna Knizner led Beth-Center (0-8, 1-9) with 19 digs. Cheyenne White and Jada Davis both had four blocks.
Charleroi 3, Carmichaels 1 -- The Lady Mikes fought back to win the third set, but the Lady Cougars rallied for to win the fourth set for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Charleroi won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-17, Carmichaels took the third, 25-18, and the Lady Cougars secured the key section win by winning the fourth set, 25-21.
Kendall Ellsworth (13 service points, 8 kills), Beth Cree (14 service points, 6 aces, 14 kills), Karissa Rohrer (13 service points, 4 aces), and Sophia Zalar (8 kills) all had solid performances for Carmichaels (6-3, 8-3).
Uniontown 3, Laurel Highlands 1 -- Laurel Highlands tied the match in the second set, but the Lady Raiders won the next two for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Uniontown took the opening set, 25-23. Laurel Highlands won the second set, 25-13, and Uniontown secured the match with set wins of 25-23 and 25-19.
Riley Baker had a strong performance for Uniontown with 10 kills, five aces and seven assists. Abby Wystepek finished with four assists. Neveah McCargo had a team-high 21 digs.
Morgan Wheeler finished with 30 assists and 14 digs for Laurel Highlands (4-6). Bella Scott had 19 digs. Emily Fleenor finished with 11 kills, and Mia Pierce had 22 digs and nine kills.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 15, Uniontown 1 -- Morgan Einodshofer and Farrah Reader both scored four goals to lead the Lady Leopards to a Section 2-AAA victory at Uniontown.
Belle Vernon secured no worse than second place in the section with the win, improving to 10-2-0 in the section and 13-3-0 overall. Connellsville defeated Albert Gallatin, 9-0, to clinch at least a share of first place.
The Lady Raiders slide to 0-12-0 in the section and 0-15-0 overall.
Einodshofer also had five assists, while Reader assisted on three goals. Chloe Morgan scored twice and assisted on another. Ava Scalise, Ava Butchki, Abby Showman, Sammy Mincone and Grace West all scored one goal apiece.
Belle Vernon keeper Victoria Rodriguez made seven saves.
Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Bucs scored the only goal of the game in the second half for a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Bentworth (4-6-1, 7-8-1) plays Beth-Center Thursday, needing a win or tie -- a Charleroi loss to Monessen -- to secure fourth place.
Laurel Highlands 2, Ringgold 0 -- Jocelyn Radcliffe and Kate Chiado scored for Laurel Highlands in a Section 3-AAA road win at Ringgold.
Laurel Highlands improves to 8-5-0 in the section and 9-5-0 overall. The Lady Rams go to 7-6-0 in the section and 7-9-0 overall, and are still in hunt for a playoff berth with Laurel Highlands and Trinity with one match remaining.
Southmoreland 2, Mount Pleasant 0 -- The Lady Scotties kept their Section 3-AA title hopes alive with a tough victory over the visiting Lady Vikings.
Southmoreland finishes with an 8-1-1 section record, improving to 10-2-2 overall. Mount Pleasant (11-4-0) sits in first place with an 8-1-0 mark. Southmoreland needs the Lady Vikings to lose or tie with Yough for a chance to defend its section title.
Olivia Cernuto and Tatum Lucero scored for the Lady Scotties after a scoreless first half.
Yough 11, Brownsville 0 — McKenzie Pritts had a hat trick to lead the Lady Cougars to a Section 3-AA victory against the Lady Falcons.
Kendalyn Umbel scored twice for Yough (6-2-1, 11-3-1). Brownsville goes to 0-10-0 in the sectoin and 2-11-0 overall.
Boys soccer
Laurel Highlands 7, Uniontown 0 -- Matt Lucas scored five goals to lead the Mustangs to a Section 3-AAA victory at Uniontown.
The Mustangs improve to 10-3-0 in the section and 13-3-0 overall. Uniontown slips to 0-12-0 in the section and 4-12-0 overall.
Nico Johns scored the other two goals for Laurel Highlands. Harry Radcliffe had a team-high two assists.
Thatcher Wilson made five saves and Luke Simpson turned aside three shots for the Mustangs. Uniontown's Wyatt Nehls made 12 saves.
Hockey
Neshannock 8, Connellsville 2 -- The Lancers scored five goals in the first period on their way to a PIHL D2 victory over the visiting Falcons.
Gio Valentine scored on a power play, and Tommy Malvar, Patrick Cionni Jr., Chelly Cerasi and Emilio Valentine scored even strength goals for Neshannock (1-1-0-0) in the first period.
Micah Dejulia increased the home team's lead to 7-0 in the second period with a power play goal and short-handed goal.
Lukas Joseph got Connellsville (0-1-0-0) on the board late in the second period.
Gio Valentine scored his second goal of the game early in the third period. The Falcons' Isaiah Porter closed the scoring with just over a minute left in the game.
Connellsville's Max Sperry stopped 18 of the 26 shots he faced. The Lancers' Riley Mastowski made 17 saves.
