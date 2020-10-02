Ella Menear totaled seven kills, eight digs and six aces as Mapletown cruised by visiting Geibel Catholic, 3-0, in a Section 2-A girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The Lady Maples (3-1, 3-1) won by scores of 25-8, 25-7 and 25-12.
Mapletown also got 22 assists and four kills from Macee Cree, five kills and nine aces from Krista Wilson, five kills from Taylor Dusenberry and nine digs from Riley Pekar 9 digs.
The Lady Gators fall to 0-6 overall and in the section.
