The Mapletown defense held visiting Geibel Catholic to single digits in each quarter Friday night for a 39-19 Section 2-A victory.
The Lady Maples are 2-7 in the section and 3-14 overall. The Lady Gators go to 1-10 in the section and 1-15 overall.
Morgan Williamson led Mapletown with a game-high 15 points. Krista Wilson added 14.
Alex Caldwell scored five points for Geibel.
Section 2-A
Geibel Catholic 9-4-5-1 -- 19
Mapletown 12-9-6-12 -- 39
Geibel Catholic: Alex Caldwell 5. Mapletown: Morgan Williamson 15, Krista Wilson 14. Records: Geibel Catholic (1-10, 1-15), Mapletown (2-7, 3-14).
