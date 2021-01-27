The Mapletown girls basketball team's much-awaited season opener was a successful one Tuesday night with a 49-16 win at Jefferson-Morgan in Section 2-A action.
"It's been rough. The other schools were still able to practice. We just got our 10 practices in last week," said Mapletown coach Kaitlyn Novak.
The Lady Maples (1-0, 1-0) didn't show to much rust, though, leading 11-7, 25-12 and 41-15 at the quarter breaks.
"We only have six girls. It's always a struggle to get girls, and covid took a little on that," explained Novak. "We have to wear masks the entire time. It's definitely a challenge.
"The girls definitely rose the the challenge."
Mapletown's Krista Wilson had a solid opening performance with 23 points, 23 rebounds and three blocks. Taylor Dusenberry, who missed last season with an injury, finished with 13 points and six steals, and Morgan Williamson contributed nine points and seven assists.
"Last year, we ran into a lot of adversity, with Taylor getting hurt," said Novak. "This (win) is definitely a pick-me-up."
Savanna Clark led the Lady Rockets (1-4, 1-7) with five points.
West Greene 74, Laurel Highlands 20 -- The Lady Pioneers posted 38 points in the first quarter and then breezed to a non-section home win.
West Greene (5-2) had 10 girls score points, led by 14 points apiece from Elizabeth Brudnock and Anna Durbin. Jersey Wise added 10.
Aareanna Griffith scored 11 points for Laurel Highlands (1-8).
Boys basketball
Belle Vernon 87, Yough 71 -- The Leopards outscored the Cougars in the middle two quarters, 54-31, for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Yough (1-4, 2-5) led 17-16 after the first quarter, and Belle Vernon rallied for a 70-48 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Devin Whitlock paced the Leopards (4-0, 5-1) with a game-high 24 points. Daniel Gordon and Quinton Martin both scored 14 points. All three players also had double-doubles with Martin pulling down a team-high 15 rebounds and Whitlock and Gordon grabbing 10 each.
Gamal Marballie led Yough with 21 points. Terek Crosby (16) and Christian Park (13) also finished in double figures for the Cougars.
Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 42 -- The Bucs pulled into the lead in the second quarter and the visiting Bearcats were unable to rally in the second half for a non-section road loss.
Bentworth (1-4) led 12-7 after the first quarter, but Chartiers-Houston rallied for a 26-22 lead at halftime. The lead remained four points entering the fourth quarter, and the home team closed with a 17-11 advantage to secure the win.
The Bearcats' Jerzy Timlin scored a game-high 17 points. Landon Urcho added 12.
Ehlijah Daven paced the Bucs (2-7) with 15 points. Austin Arnold finished with 11 and Jake Mele contributed 10 in the win.
South Park 50, Mount Pleasant 48 -- The Eagles outscored the Vikings in overtime, 7-5, for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
South Park (1-0, 1-0) forced overtime after they rallied from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
The visitors pulled out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter, but the Vikings (2-3, 2-5) outscored the Eagles in the second and third quarters, 30-14, for a 33-28 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Harper Conroy scored 15 points for South Park.
Charleroi 49, Carmichaels 41 -- The visiting Cougars clinched the non-section road victory by outscoring the Mikes, 13-7, in the final quarter.
Charleroi (5-3) trailed 25-22 at halftime, but pulled into the lead with a 14-9 third quarter.
Charleroi's Zach Usher (20) and Will Wagner (18) combined for 38 points.
Chris Barrish led the Mikes (4-3) with 16 points. Drake Long and Mike Stewart both finished with nine points.
Jefferson-Morgan 66, West Greene 35 -- Tahjere Jacobs scored 28 points to lead the visiting Rockets to a non-section win at West Greene.
Leading 24-12 at halftime, Jefferson-Morgan (3-5) scored 21 points in each of the final two quarters to cruise to the road victory.
Colton Fowler added 12 points in the Rockets' win.
Ian Van Dyne scored nine points for the Pioneers (1-3).
Wrestling
Ringgold 42, Upper St. Clair 33 -- Ringgold returned home with a Section 4-AAA (4B) victory over the Panthers with Noah Mimidis' thrilling win by fall at 132 pounds.
Noah Mimidis pinned Tim Murphy in 2:31 to give the Rams a 36-33 lead. Leslie Martinez clinched the section match with a fall in 4:18 in the final bout at 138 pounds.
Ringgold trailed 24-0 after the first four bouts and 33-6 after seven matches with the Rams' lone win a pin by Joey Versharen at 189 pounds.
Logan Trilli (106), Daniel Versharen (113), John Resosky (120), and Jack Duncan (126) all won by forfeit to make the score 33-30.
Dan Martin (145), Ben Cedar (152), Zack Kirsopp (160), and Tyler Shields (172) spotted the Panthers with a 24-0 lead after all four wrestlers won by fall.
Mount Pleasant 60, Frazier 9 -- The Vikings rolled to a convincing non-section win over the visiting Commodores.
Aaron Stasko (189), Dayton Pitzer (189), Joseph Longhi (106), Brady Poole (126), Jamison Poklembo (132), Lucas Shaulis (145), and Jackson Hutter (160) all won by forfeit for Mount Pleasant.
The Vikings' Tyler Clark (113), Greg Shaulis (120), and Conor Johnson (152) won by fall.
The Commodores' Tyler Clark pinned Sean Cain in 3:10 at 113 pounds, and Rune Lawrence won a 4-0 decision over Noah Gnibus at 172 pounds.
