Mapletown took one set but eventually fell to first-place Fort Cherry, 3-1, in a Section 2-A girls volleyball match Monday night.
The visiting Lady Rangers (6-0, 6-0) won by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 14-25 and 25-16.
Macee Cree totaled 21 assists and nine digs, and Ella Menear contributed 11 kills and 15 digs for the Lady Maples (3-2, 3-2), who also got eight kills and six blocks from Taylor Dusenberry and seven kills and four aces from Krista Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.