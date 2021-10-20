The Mapletown girls volleyball team added to its historic season Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over visiting Avella to finish undefeated in Section 2-A play for the first time.
The Lady Maples swept to victory by the scores, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13.
Mapletown finishes with a 12-0 section record and improves to 15-1 overall. Avella slides to 1-10 in the section.
The Lady Maples' Ella Menear had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Macee Cree finished with a team-high 31 assists. Krista Wilson had 12 digs, nine kills and two blocks. Taylor Dusenberry had a solid defensive game with 10 kills, seven digs and five blocks. Riley Pekar had a team-high 16 digs.
Frazier 3, Carmichaels 0 -- The Lady Commodores won a hard-fought Section 3-AA match over the visiting Lady Mikes.
Frazier (10-1, 14-1) needed extra play to win the first two sets, 29-27 and 26-24. The home squad closed out the victory by taking the third set, 25-8.
Kendall Ellsworth had a solid, all-around performance for Carmichaels (7-4, 9-4) with 12 service points, three aces, 10 digs and 19 assists. Beth Cree finished with 11 kills and nine digs. Mikayla Andrews and Sophia Zalar both had four kills. Aliyah Thomas had 12 service points.
Jensyn Hartman led Frazier with 16 kills. Braylin Salisbury finished with 10 service points and seven kills. Gracen Hartman led the offense with 17 assists. Molly Yauch had a solid defensive effort with 14 digs. Grace Vaughn had 17 service points, and Eliza Newcomer finished with five blocks.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0 -- The Lady Jaguars swept past the Lady Raiders for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Thomas Jefferson (11-0) won by the scores, 25-17, 25-11, 25-11.
Jenna Pindrok (4 kills), Riley Baker (2 kills), Amiah Desheilds (2 kills), Riley Baker (2 assists), Abby Wystepek (2 assists), and Naveah McCargo (20 digs) were stats leaders for Uniontown (8-3).
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Lady Leopards tied the Section 3-AAA match in the second set, but the Lady Warriors won the final two sets for the road victory.
Elizabeth Forward (3-8) won the first set, 25-17, and Belle Vernon rallied to take the second set, 25-23. The Lady Warriors closed out the victory by winning the next two sets, 25-17, 26-24.
Gianna Anderson led the Lady Leopards (2-9, 5-10) with nine digs. Lindsay Nagy finished with seven kills and Shyann Dongilli had four aces.
Serra Catholic 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Eagles swept to a Section 4-AA victory on the road at Bentworth.
Serra Catholic (11-0) won by the scores, 28-26, 25-13, 25-22.
Leyton Cevarr (1 ace, 3 digs), Emily Wise (1 kill, 5 blocks), and Jocelyn Babirad (3 digs, 7 assists) were stats leaders for Bentworth (1-11).
Seton-La Salle 3, Ringgold 0 -- The Lady Rebels returned home with a non-section win over the Lady Rams.
Seton-La Salle won by the scores, 25-17, 25-18, 25-22.
Waynesburg Central 3, California 0 -- The Lady Raiders took a break from section action with a victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
Waynesburg won by the scores, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22.
Tayla Pascoe led California with 12 kills and 16 digs. Jordyn Cruse finished with 22 digs and four aces. Alexis Sherman had 6 kills, and Gianna Grillo led with 12 assists.
Latrobe 3, Connellsville 1 — The Lady Falcons closed Section 3-AAAA play with a loss to the visiting Lady Wildcats.
Latrobe (8-3) won by the scores, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20.
Connellsville ends section play with an 0-12 record.
Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 1 — The Lady Scots swept to a Section 3-AA straight-sets win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Southmoreland improves to 7-4 in the section. Beth-Center goes to 0-11 in the section.
Boys soccer
Laurel Highlands 12, Washington 1 -- The Mustangs cruised to a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Prexies.
Laurel Highlands improves to 11-3-0 in the section and 15-3-0 overall. Washington slides to 2-11-0.
Matt Lucas scored a natural hat trick in the first half with Harry Radcliffe assisting on the first and third goals. The two reversed roles for the fourth goal of the half with Lucas setting up Radcliffe.
Lucas scored a fourth goal early in the second half. Radcliffe added another goal in the half. Nico Johns scored a hat trick in the second half.
Joey Lemansky, Trey Shaffer and Manny Olivares also scored for the Mustangs in the second half.
Mikey Ewing scored with one second remaining in the match for the Prexies. Ewing also made eight saves. Lucas Aaron turned aside four shots.
Thatcher Wilson and Luke Simpson both made two saves for Laurel Highlands.
McGuffey 8, Beth Center 0 — The Highlanders shut out the visiting Bulldogs for a non-section victory.
McGuffey improves to 9-4-2 overall. Beth-Center remains winless, going to 0-15-0 overall.
Mount Pleasant 5, Greensburg Salem 2 — Lukas Rivardo finished with a hat trick and added an assist in the Vikings' non-section victory over the Golden Lions.
Braden Heiser had two goals and two assists for Mount Pleasant (7-6-2).
Greensburg Salem falls to 1-16-0 overall.
Girls soccer
Yough 2, Mount Pleasant 1 -- The Lady Cougars denied the Lady Vikings the opportunity to secure their first section title in five seasons with a Section 3-AA home victory.
Yough (12-3-1) finishes third in the section with a 7-2-1 record.
Mount Pleasant (12-5-0) places second with an 8-2-0 mark. Southmoreland (11-1-2) repeats as section champion with an 8-1-1 record.
Kendalyn Umbel scored the game-winning goal with 18:07 left in the match.
Mount Pleasant's Rylin Bugosh scored the first goal of the game at the 11-minute mark, but Yough's McKenzie Pritts scored on a penalty kick about five minutes later to tie the match.
Southmoreland 10, Charleroi 2 — Olivia Cernuto paced the Lady Scots with four goals for a non-section victory over the Lady Cougars.
Taylor Klingensmith added two goals for Southmoreland (12-1-2). Charleroi goes to 3-12-1 overall.
Hockey
Ringgold 11, Connellsville 6 -- The Rams remained undefeated early in the PIHL D2 season with a victory over the Falcons Monday night at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.
Ringgold improves to 3-0-0-0. Connellsville is still looking for its first win, slipping to 0-2-0-0.
Nathan Boulanger led the Rams with four goals and two assists. Kenny Cadwallader scored two goals and assisted on four. Ethan Saylor, Steve Macheska, Jacob Santori, Jacob Frahlich and Phillip Quattrone scored one goal apiece.
Saylor and Hunter Hodgson both had three assists.
Max Sokol and Isaiah Porter scored twice for Connellsville. Nathaniel Lawrence and Jesse Hodge scored one goal each. Ian Zerecheck assisted on three goals.
Ringgold converted on 4-of-6 power play opportunities. Connellsville scored one goal in seven chances. The Rams finished with 32 penalty minutes and Connellsville was whistled for 30 minutes.
Ringgold's Jerry Mease finished with 20 saves. Connellsville's Max Sperry turned aside 32 shots.
