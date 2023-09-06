The Mapletown girls came through with a 15-13 win in the fifth set Tuesday night to open the Section 2-A schedule with a victory over visiting Carmichaels.
The Lady Mikes won the opening set, 25-18. Mapletown responded by taking the next two sets, 25-21, 25-18.
Carmichaels kept the match alive with a 25-21 win in the fourth set.
Brianna Ashton had a strong defensive effort for the Lady Maples with 54 digs. Bailey Rafferty had a solid all-around performance with 14 digs, 16 assists and eight kills. Devan Clark had 20 digs and four aces. Marley Seward finished with 11 digs, and Isabella Garnek (7 kills) and Rowan Eisminger (5 kills) were solid at the net.
The Lady Mikes’ Chloe Mitchell had a double-double with 21 digs and 13 service points. Carmichaels’ Camryn Anderson (15 assists), Avery Voithofer (6 assists), Ani Cree (13 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Pacey Pratt (23 digs, 9 kills), Payton Plavi (19 service points, 3 blocks), and Jovi Blaskinsky (13 service points) also contributed in the five-set match.
Frazier 3, West Greene 0 — The Lady Commodores opened Section 2-A play with a straight-sets road victory at West Greene.
Frazier (1-0, 2-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22.
Maddie Salisbury (10 kills), Addie Schultz (9 kills, 3 blocks), Allie Monack (14 assists), Gracen Hartman (12 assists), Molly Yauch (22 digs), and Grace Vaughn (8 service points) were stats leaders for Frazier.
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — The Lady Rockets kept the Section 2-A match alive with a 25-22 win in the third set, but California rallied back to clinch the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.
California won the first two sets, 25-23, 25-17.
Azzy Colditz had 10 assists and eight aces in the victory. Raegan Gillen and Nina Conte both finished with six kills. Rakiyah Porter had seven digs, two kills and two aces. Ava Bojtos (4 assists) and Mady Morton (4 aces, 2 blocks) also contributed to the win.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 0 — The Lady Raiders had opportunities in the second and third sets, but the Lady Warriors responded for a Section 3-AAA road victory.
Elizabeth Forward won by the scores, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19.
Maggie Campbell finished with 16 assists and two aces for Uniontown, while Miah DeShields and Kamiy Rose combined for 15 kills.
Laurel Highlands 3, Albert Gallatin 1 — The Lady Colonials kept the Section 3-AAA match with a win in the third set, but the home team rallied to win the last set for the victory.
Laurel Highlands won the first two sets (25-13, 25-21) and Albert Gallatin kept the match alive with a 25-23 win in the third set. The Fillies clinched the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth set.
Jocelyn Ellsworth (6 assists, 2 kills), Mitchell Turner (2 aces, 3 kills), Mya Glisan (2 aces, 6 kills), Mia Myers (7 assists, 5 kills), Leah Myers (3 kills), and Mary Myers (2 kills) had noteworthy performances for Albert Gallatin.
Sara Reed led Laurel Highlands with 34 assists, eight digs and two blocks. Ally Mattey had a double-double with 10 kills and 17 digs. Serie Tovolei (4 aces, 10 digs), Lucy Baker (9 digs), Vita Sabatini (2 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs), Lily Bergstedt (4 kills, 2 digs), Jayna Fabrey (8 kills, 4 aces, 19 digs), and Ayrianna Sumpter (12 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs) also contributed to the section win.
Ringgold 3, Belle Vernon 0 — The Lady Rams swept past visiting Belle Vernon for a Section 3-AAA home victory.
Ringgold won by the scores, 25-23, 25-13, 25-18.
Brownsville 3, McGuffey 1 — The Lady Falcons won the final two sets for a Section 3-AA home victory.
McGuffey tied the match in the second set after Brownsville won the opening set, 25-14. The Lady Falcons secured the section victory by taking the final two sets, 25-14, 25-22.
Brownsville had strong efforts from Mackenzie Wade (17 assists, 9 service points, 4 aces), Caylee Balabon (7 kills, 10 service points, 4 aces), Skyler Gates (18 kills), Cassidee Settles (6 kills, 5 service points, 13 digs), and Meghan Velosky (11 digs).
Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0 — The Lady Scots returned home with a Section 3-AA victory.
Southmoreland secured the victory with sets wins of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-12. Riley Puckey finished with 10 assists and five kills. Taylor Doppelheuer added seven kills.
Bentworth 3, Washington 0 — The Lady Bearcats swept past Washington for a Section 3-AA win.
Bentworth won by the scores, 25-23, 25-10, 25-15.
The Lady Bearcats’ stats leaders were Jocelyn Babirad (3 kills, 16 assists), Nora Lindley (4 kills, 1 block), Kayla O’Dell (2 aces, 3 kills), Chelsea Dindal (5 kills, 8 digs), Sydney Gonglik (3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks), Haylee Wolfe (4 digs), and Zoie McDonald (2 aces, 4 digs).
Boys golf
Jefferson-Morgan 216, Beth-Center 251 — Brock Bayles shot 4-over 39 to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a road victory against in a Section 3-AA match at Chippewa Golf Course.
Urijah Teasdale finished with 40 and Clay Wilson carded 41 for the Rockets (3-4, 4-4). Brayden Ellsworth and Brendan Wood both finished with 48.
Luke Amon had medalist honors for the Bulldogs (0-9, 1-9) with even-par 35. Parker Amos (45), Sonya Peterson (47), Jordan Lowman (59), and Clavin Norris (65) rounded out Beth-Center’s scoring.
Mount Pleasant 202, Jeannette 267 — The Vikings breezed to a Section 2-AA home victory at Norvelt Golf Course.
Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt shot the round of the match with 3-under 33. Aydan Gross finished with 38. Nico Pisula carded 43, and Colin Hayes and Ryan McKula both shot 44 for the Vikings (6-2).
Greensburg Salem 209, Southmoreland 286 — Brody Charnesky was the low golfer for the Scotties in a Section 2-AA loss to the visiting Golden Lions at Donegal Highlands Golf Course.
Aiden Guyer (50), Enzo Vargo (62), Tyler Schaeffer (66), and Gary Moyer (66) closed out the scoring for Southmoreland.
Greensburg Salem’s Bryce Ference was medalist with 39. James Kobaly finished with 40.
Boys soccer
Belle Vernon 4, Waynesburg Central 0 — The Leopards’ Brandon Yeshenko scored two goals in the first half and the defense shut down the Raiders for a Section 3-AA home victory.
Evan Matt assisted on Yeshenko’s first goal and the second was on a penalty kick. Trevor Kovatch set up Tyler Bell for the third goal of the first half for Belle Vernon (3-0-0).
Kovatch scored an insurance goal from Logan Metzger’s feed in the second half.
Charleroi 3, Beth-Center 0 — The Cougars shut out the Bulldogs for a Section 2-A home win.
Charleroi improves to 2-0-0 in the section. Beth-Center slips to 0-2-0 in the section and 2-3-0 overall.
Bethel Park 2, Laurel Highlands 1 — Bethel Park remained undefeated in Section 3-AAA play by shutting out the Mustangs.
Bethel Park goes to 3-0-0 in the section and 3-1-0 overall. Laurel Highlands slides to 0-3-0 in the section and 2-3-0 overall.
Keystone Oaks 1, Elizabeth Forward 0 — Cy Garcia scored the lone goal of the game and keeper Caleb Wolfe made the tally stand for a Section 1-AA victory over the Warriors.
The Panthers are 2-1-0 in the section and 2-2-0 overall. Elizabeth Forward goes to 1-2-0 in the section and overall.
Mount Pleasant 9, Brownsville 0 — Luke Domasky, Aydan Gross and Austin Ulery all scored two goals to lead the Vikings to a Section 3-AA win against the Falcons.
Ryan Karfelt, Luke Rivaldo and Bryce Heinbagh netted one goal each for Mount Pleasant (3-0-0, 3-0-0). Jacob McGuinness earned the shutout.
Brownsville goes to 0-3-0 in the section and 0-5-0 overall.
Ringgold 12, Uniontown 0 — The Rams received hat tricks from Nick Evans and Nico Bove for a Section 3-AAA victory against the Red Raiders.
Lucas Wukovich and Owen Haywood each scored two goals for Ringgold (3-0-0, 4-0-0). Juraj Stasko and Aidan Weaver added one goal apiece, and Stasko finished with five assists.
Ringgold Aidyn Whaley picked up the shutout.
Uniontown slips to 1-2-0 in the section and 2-3-0 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 2, Connellsville 1 — The Jaguars edged Connellsville for a Section 3-AAA victory.
Thomas Jefferson goes to 2-1-0 in the section and 4-1-0 overall, while the Falcons are 0-3-0 in the section and 1-4-0 overall.
Yough 3, Southmoreland 0 — The Cougars received goals from Collin Barner, Isaac Pacacha and Jacob Booher for a Section 3-AA victory against the Scotties.
Yough improves to 1-2-0 in the section and 2-2-1 overall. Southmoreland is 0-3-0 in the section and 1-4-0 overall.
Girls soccer
Yough 8, McKeesport 0 — Katelyn Slavick’s four goals led the Lady Cougars to a non-section win over McKeesport.
Carli Reisinger netted two goals, and Brooke Wieland and Carly Fitzgibbons scored one apiece for Yough (1-3).
