Mapletown came up short late in its last two WPIAL softball playoff games.
The Lady Maples made sure that wouldn’t happen again on Tuesday.
Mapletown jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back in pounding out a five-inning, 12-0 victory over St. Joseph in a Class A first-round game at West Mifflin.
Riley Pekar went 3-for-3 in a 10-hit attack and Devan Clark and Madi Blaker combined on a three-hit shutout as the seventh-seeded Lady Maples (9-6) advanced to the quarterfinals. Mapletown will play second-seeded Leechburg (11-4) on Thursday with the site and time to be determined.
Mapletown coach Jeff Cree believed the win to be a program first.
“What I’m being told is this could possibly the first ever softball win for the high school team,” Cree said. “If not, it’s been a long time coming.
“We’re tickled for the girls involved in this program. We’re proud to bring home a softball win like this. I couldn’t be happier for the girls.”
In 2018, Mapletown failed to hold a big early lead in an 13-12 walk-off playoff loss to Sewickley Academy. In a first-round game in 2018 the Lady Maples were tied with Jeannette, 2-2, going into the seventh inning only to fall, 7-3.
Making their third postseason appearance in a row, the Lady Maples played relaxed and executed Cree’s plan perfectly in the first inning and were never threatened by the 10th-seeded Lady Spartans.
“They were pretty loose,” Cree said. “That was a concern, that nerves might get to them, but it was just the opposite. We came out firing and it turned out well. Our goal was to shut them down in the top of the first and to get on the board in the bottom. We wanted to get off to a good start and play with a lead.”
Pekar led off the first with a single, Taylor Dusenberry bunted the runner up and reached on a throwing error and Clark followed with an RBI single to give Mapletown the only run it would need. The Lady Maples kept the rally going with a double by Hannah Hartley, a single by Kileigh Smith and a double by Krista Wilson.
Up 4-0, Mapletown didn’t let up in the second inning, erupting for six more runs, including a two-run single by Blaker, to make it 10-0.
That gave plenty of cushion to the Lady Maples pitchers. Clark started and went two innings with Blaker tossing the final three frames to earn the win.
“That was the plan because we’ve had three different girls pitch for us all year long,” Cree said.
Clark had two hits, and Macee Cree and Dusenberry each doubled.
“It was a total team effort,” coach Cree said. “Just about every girl in our starting lineup had a base hit. Actually all 12 girls on the roster got in the game in some fashion and contributed to this win.”
Anna Kreinbrook had two hits for St. Joseph (6-10). Jamie Noonan was the losing pitcher.
The Lady Maples finished third in Section 2-A behind top-seeded West Greene and No. 6 Greensburg Central Catholic, while St. Joseph was fourth in Section 3-A which was won by Leechburg.
“Being in the same section as West Greene, everybody knows the success that they’ve had, and Greensburg Central Catholic, we thought we definitely would be battle tested for the playoffs,” Cree said. “We think that we came from the toughest section, top to bottom.”
Even so, Cree admits Leechburg will be a difficult test.
“Their history speaks for itself,” Cree said. “It’s going to be a tall task for us but I expect us to come ready to play. Hopefully we make a good game of it.”
