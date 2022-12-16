Third-year Mapletown girls coach Kaitlyn Novak and her team have two things going for them that a lot of Class A teams don’t usually have: three returning starters and a bench.
“Our team leaders are our three returning starters in Krista Wilson, Isabella Garnek and Bailey Rafferty,” said Novak. “They work well with encouraging the younger players and assisting the coaching staff with reviewing offensive plays and defenses to those who need it.
“This is the first year in a very long time where we actually have a bench. We have 12 girls this year, so we'll be able to rotate players more than ever."
Novak added, “We're so used to playing with a small team that it'll be nice to see all of the girls get involved, getting our starters breaks, and being able to provide more pressure to our opponents.”
Wilson averaged a double-double last year with 12.4 points and 10 rebounds a game.
“My expectations are for Krista is to step up as a senior,” said Novak. “We really want to work the ball inside more, so her keeping her composure and having good communication with the guards will be a big factor.”
Four freshmen are looking to earn plenty of playing time in the rotation: McKenna Lotspeich, Emma Zalor, Marley Shiflett, and Treslee Weston.
“They are very athletic and have a drive to win,” said Novak. “Defensively, their speed alone will be a key factor and as a team. Defense will be key for us as will using our numbers to our advantage.
“We also have a bench with all-around good athletes that will contribute well to our success.”
“We want our team to become more aggressive on the boards, working the ball inside to our bigs, pressure on defense, and moving the ball quick offensively,” said Novak.
The Lady Maples are in Section 2-A with Avella, Geibel Catholic, Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen and West Greene.
“Monessen will be tough competition, as usual,” said Novak. “They're a very physical team and sometimes it takes our girls a little more time to get just as aggressive.
“They are probably the favorites.”
