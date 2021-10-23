The Mapletown girls volleyball team made program history this season by securing their first undefeated section title.
Now, the Lady Maples have their sights set on continuing their historic season with a run through the WPIAL volleyball playoffs.
Mapletown is seeded second in Class A and will play Apollo-Ridge in the first round of the playoffs at Bethel Park on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“I was hoping for No. 2 or 3,” said Mapletown coach Christy Menear. “I’m very pleased with the No. 2 seed. I’m surprised we didn’t get the No. 3 seed since we’re so new to the playoff world.”
The No. 2 seed also means the Lady Maples won’t see top-seeded Bishop Canevin until the final, should both teams advance. Mapletown’s lone loss in its 16-1 season was to the Lady Crusaders.
Bishop Canevin won in straight sets, but didn’t run away from the Lady Maples with set scores, 25-18, 25-7, 25-23.
“We had two very respectable sets against Bishop Canevin,” said Menear.
Menear and her staff will be scouring the internet for information on Apollo-Ridge, but plans no major changes in her approach.
“We’re in the gym right now and we’ll be in the gym Monday,” said Menear. “We’ll fine tune some things and implement new things for the defense.
“We’ll read the newspaper and look for video, and put together a game plan against them.”
Menear continued the thought, adding, “The game plan will stay the same, play fundamental volleyball to put the ball on the floor.”
One of those fundamentals is limiting errors.
“The team that makes the least mistakes wins. We need to keep our unforced errors to a minimum,” said Menear.
Menear was hoping to play a little closer to home, namely Mapletown High School.
“I’m disappointed our little school didn’t get a home match,” said Menear, adding, “Some people might not have heard of Mapletown.”
California, who finished second to Mapletown in Section 2-A, is in the same bracket with the Lady Maples. The Lady Trojans face Eden Christian Academy Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
West Greene, the fourth place team in Section 2-A, is on the road Tuesday at Penn-Trafford for a first-round match against fourth-seeded Leechburg at 6 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic is the No. 3 seed in Class A.
The Frazier girls rolled through another season, losing just once to Section 3-AA foe Waynesburg Central. But, the Lady Commodores’ 15-1 record did not secure them a top four seed in Class AA.
Frazier is in the same bracket as top-seeded North Catholic, and open the playoffs Wednesday at 6 p.m. against South Park at Thomas Jefferson.
Waynesburg Central opens the Class AA playoffs against Serra Catholic Wednesday with a 6 p.m. match at South Fayette.
The other two playoff teams from Section 3-AA play preliminary round games on Monday at 6 p.m. Carmichaels faces Valley in the first game of a doubleheader at Albert Gallatin at 6 p.m., while Southmoreland plays Ellwood City at Mars.
Uniontown, Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin all play Class AAA preliminary round matches on Monday.
Albert Gallatin hosts Kiski Area at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re ready to push hard in practice to prepare for the playoffs,” Albert Gallatin coach Marissa Hart said.
Uniontown travels to West Allegheny to play Hopewell at 6 p.m.
“It’s feels good to be going,” Uniontown coach Anna Tale said. “I’m just happy the girls did their job and got rewarded.”
Laurel Highlands plays at West Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. in the second match of the doubleheader.
Freeport, Thomas Jefferson, Hampton and South Fayette are the top four seeds in Class AAA. North Allegheny, Shaler, Oakland Catholic and Moon are the top four seeds in Class AAAA.
