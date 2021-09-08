Mapletown opened the girls volleyball season Tuesday night with a convincing 3-0 victory over visiting Geibel Catholic in Section 2-A play.
The Lady Maples swept to victory with set scores, 25-4, 25-9, 25-5.
Macee Cree set up the Mapletown offense with 12 assists. Ella Menear had a solid performance with six aces, seven kills and nine digs. Krista Wilson finished with six aces and six kills.
California 3, West Greene 2 -- The Lady Pioneers forced a fifth set, but the visiting Lady Trojans prevailed with a 15-11 win for a Section 2-A victory.
California won the opening set, 25-21, but West Greene took the second, 25-13. The Lady Trojans regained the lead with a 25-21 win in the third set.
The Lady Pioneers again tied the match by winning the fourth set, 25-14.
Kasie Meek led West Greene at the net with nine kills. Sophia Plock finished with seven kills and London Whipkey had four.
BreAnn Jackson led the offense with 50 assists. Emily Simms had 15 assists before leaving the match with an injury.
Anna Durbin had a strong defensive game with 15 digs.
Albert Gallatin 3, Elizabeth Forward 0 -- The Lady Colonials opened Section 3-AAA play with a road victory over the Lady Warriors.
Albert Gallatin swept to victory by the set scores, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17.
Elizabeth Murtha was tough at the net for the Lady Colonials with seven kills, two blocks and two aces, as was Laney Wilson with four blocks and nine kills.
Emma Eckert finished with nine assists and Kennedy Felio had eight. Mia Moser finished with four digs.
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 1 -- The Mustangs were solid in the Section 3-AAA opener at home with a victory over the visiting Lady Leopards.
Laurel Highlands opened with a 25-14 win, but Belle Vernon rallied to tie the match with a 25-18 win in the second set.
The home team finished out the victory by taking the next two sets, 25-17, 25-19.
Lindsay Nagy had six kills for the Lady Leopards. Gianna Anderson finished with five digs and Gabby Serrao had four aces.
Frazier 3, Brownsville 1 -- The Lady Commodores opened Section 3-AA play with a road victory over the Lady Falcons.
Frazier won the first two sets, 25-9, 25-18, and Brownsville rallied to take the third set, 25-21. The Lady Commodores closed out the victory with a 25-13 win in the fourth set.
Molly Yauch had a strong defensive game for Frazier with 25 digs. Gracen Hartman led with 31 assists. Jensyn Hartman was strong at the net with 25 kills. Braylin Salisbury added 10 kills. Eliza Newcomer had three blocks and Grace Vaughn finished with 17 service points.
Boys soccer
Yough 2, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The Cougars scored a pair of second-half goals to open the Section 3-AA schedule with a home victory over the Raiders.
Luke Vinoski scored an unassisted goal at the 34-minute mark and Cody Metz added an insurance goal at 8:20 from a Joe Obeldobel assist.
The Raiders' Chase Henkins made 13 saves.
Seton-La Salle 6, California 0 -- The visiting Rebels shut out the Trojans for a Section 4-A road victory.
Seton-La Salle led 3-0 after the first half and scored three more goals in the second half. Jack Billick led the attack with a hat trick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.