McMURRAY -- Mapletown and Eden Christian jostled for position in the early part of their WPIAL Class A girls volleyball playoff match Tuesday night.
Once the sixth-seeded Lady Maples got their footing there was no stopping them.
Seniors Krista Wilsaon and Ella Menear stood tall as Mapletown rolled to a 3-0 victory over the 11th-seeded Lady Warriors at Peters Township High School's AHN Arena to advance into Thursday's quarterfinals.
There the Lady Maples (17-2) will face No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic, which eliminated West Greene, 3-1. The site and time was to be revealed on Wednesday.
"It's always very good to get a playoff win," said Mapletown coach Christy Menear, who is Ella's mother. "The girls are excited. We did that last year, too. Now this time we've got to win round two."
Game scores were 25-18, 25-11 and 25-12.
Wilson totaled 22 kills, nine digs and two aces and Ella Menear contributed eight kills, 11 digs and three aces.
"They've been four-year starters now so that's what they've done," Christy Menear said of the duo's strong all-around performance.
Varying their placement when on the attack is one of the keys to the success of the Mapletown's outside hitters.
"When Krista can put the ball down for us in different spots, she's very effective, and she did that tonight," Christy Menear said. "Ella did the same and also had a very good game."
The pair got plenty of help from sophomore setter Bailey Rafferty and had 25 assists along with 10 digs.
"Bailey has improved tremendously this season," Christy Menear said. "We graduated Macee Cree last year who was a four-year setter for us. Somebody had to fill that vacancy and she stepped up to the plate and has done a phenomenal job."
Eden Christian showed some fight in the first game. The score was tied six times and was 8-8 when Ella Menear delivered a kill that started a 10-3 Mapletown run. The spurt included four straight service points by both Menear and Brianna Ashton with each recording an ace, and four kills and a block by Wilson.
Up 18-11, the Lady Maples gradually pulled away to take the first game by seven points.
They would never trail again.
"They were a little slow to get started but once they got their rhythm they took off," Christy Menear said of her squad.
Mapletown took an early 4-1 lead in the second game and was up 12-10 when it hit the gas. The Lady Maples exploded with a 13-1 burst for a 14-point win that made it 2-0. The final nine points came with Alexis Perry serving.
The third game was tied at 4-4 when Mapletown erupted with a 12-2 run to go up 16-6. That spurt included a kill followed by six consecutive service points, including back-to-back aces, by Wilson.
The Lady Warriors kept fighting and got to within 17-12 when Ella Menear took over with a kill followed by six straight service points, including an ace, to close out the match. Wilson put the final nail in the coffin with her 22nd kill.
One of Mapletown's trademarks is consistently good serving and that was no different against Eden Christian.
"That's an important part of our game," Christy Menear said. "We serve 90-to-91 percent behind the line."
The Lady Maples upped that to 94.5 percent on Tuesday night with five different players recording aces.
Mapletown also got seven digs from Ashton and five digs from Riley Pekar.
Despite the loss, Lady Warriors coach Jillian Zentko was pleased with her team's effort.
"I just so proud of these girls. They have that never-quit attitude and their heart is so into this game," Zentko said. "I don't think the score reflected the amount of hustle our girls showed tonight."
The Lady Warriors wrapped up their season with a 13-7 overall record and a 9-3 mark in Section 3-A where they finished in third place. They handed first-place Bishop Canevin, the fifth seed, its only section loss of the season, one that snapped the Lady Crusaders' section winning streak at 76.
Zentko feels Bishop Canevin and Mapletown are comparable.
"If they were to play Canevin I feel it would be a really good game," Zentko said.
The Lady Maples finished second in Section 2-A behind second-seeded Frazier, which disposed of No. 15 Trinity Christian, 3-0, on Tuesday. The Lady Commodores handed Mapletown its only two losses on the season, both 3-1.
"Our section is one of the toughest, I believe," Christy Menear said. "Frazier is an excellent team and we competed with them. Carmichaels and West Greene are good also. I think that that helped get us ready for these playoffs."
