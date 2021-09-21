Mapletown took sole control of the top spot in Section 2-A with a 3-0 sweep over visiting California in girls volleyball action Monday night.
Both teams entered the match with 3-0 section records.
The unbeaten Lady Maples won by scores of 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18.
Krista Wilson led the way for Mapletown (4-0, 5-0) with 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces and Taylor Dusenberry contributed 16 kills and 11 digs. The Lady Maples also got 23 digs, six kills and two aces from Ella Menear, 28 assists and 11 digs from Macee Cree and 14 digs from Riley Pekar.
The Lady Trojans (3-1) were paced by Tayla Pascoe's 10 kills and 15 digs. California also got 21 digs from Jordyn Cruse and 13 assists from Gianna Grillo.
Other scores: Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 0.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1 -- The Lady Leopards rallied from a 1-0 deficit with three goals in the final five minutes to defeat host Ringgold in a Section 2-AAA match.
The Lady Rams (3-2, 3-4) held a 1-0 advantage at halftime with a goal on a direct free kick and kept the lead deep into the second half until Morgan Einodshofer tied it for Belle Vernon (3-2, 5-3) with an assist from Kataira Rhodes.
Farrah Reader scored the go-ahead goal shortly afterwards with another assist by Rhodes. Reader then assisted on Ava Scalise's goal.
"Morgan Einodshofer was a stand out in this win," BV coach Tracy Lovett. "She got our first goal that got us momentum and she made really great plays all game. The whole team dug deep and kicked it in at the end for the come-from-behind win."
Victoria Rodriguez made seven saves for the Lady Leopards.
Connellsville 16, Uniontown 0 -- Mary Kate Lape racked up four goals and five assists as the Lady Falcons blanked host Uniontown in a Section 3-AAA match.
Emma Tikey also had four goals and added two assists for first-place Connellsville (5-0, 5-1). The Lady Falcons also got two goals apiece from Jocelyn Gratchic, Brooke Lindstrom, Halie Pletcher and Nevaeh Hamborsky.
Madison Kinneer and Breanna Soltis combined on the shutout. Connellsville's defense didn't allow a shot in the first half. Soltis stopped two shots in the second half.
Ray Lynn Ford made 16 saves for the Lady Raiders (0-3, 0-6).
Yough 3, Waynesburg Central 1 -- The unbeaten Lady Cougars (2-0-1, 6-0-1) stormed back from an early 1-0 deficit to top host Waynesburg in a Section 3-AA match.
Ashlyn Basinger gave the Lady Raiders (1-2, 2-3) the lead on a great individual effort, putting a shot past Yough goalkeeper Marin Sleith after splitting two defenders on the right side with 24:08 left in the first half.
Yough tied it on a goal by McKenzie Pritts on an assist by Kendalyn Umble with 13:46 left in the first half. The score remained that way deep into the second half thanks in large part to the efforts of Lady Raiders goalkeeper Regan Carlson.
The Lady Cougars finally broke through to take the lead on Dakota Cross's one-timer on a pass from Nicky Veychek with 11:49 remaining. Pritts added an insurance goal from 24 yards out on a pass from Madison Hodge with 3:14 left.
Elizabeth Forward 1, West Mifflin 0 -- Brooklyn Baldensperger scored the only goal of the match on an assist from Emma Gotto to give the Lady Warriors a Section 4-AA victory over the host Lady Titans (0-3, 0-8).
The win keeps EF (3-0, 6-1) in a first-place tie with South Park.
Greensburg Salem 2, Laurel Highlands 1 -- The Lady Lions (2-2, 2-3) got goals from Lily Gastons and Kylie Smith to pull out a key Section 2-AAA win over the visiting Fillies (3-2, 4-2).
Mount Pleasant 10, Brownsville 0 -- Carsyn Rivardo tallied three goals, Rylin Bugosh totaled two goals and five assists and Riley Gesinski also scored twice as the first-place Lady Vikings (3-0, 6-1) blanked the visiting Lady Falcons (0-3, 2-4).
Mount Pleasant also got goals from Hayley Johnson, Jannah Gesinski and Nina Province.
Southmoreland 5, McGuffey 0 — The Lady Scotties (2-0-1, 4-0-2) got goalf from five different players in a Section 3-AA win over the visiting Lady Highlanders (0-3, 2-4).
Scoring for Southmoreland were Kendall Fabery, Taylor Klingensmith, Tatum Lucero,Kayli Redmond and Aubrey Sedar.
Steel Valley 12, Charleroi 1 — Bella Carroto scored the only goal for the Lady Cougars (2-2, 2-4) in a Section 2-A loss to visiting Steel Valley (3-1, 4-1).
Trinity 7, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Alyssa Clutter pumped in four goals and Courtney Lowe added three goals to propel the Lady Hillers (2-2, 2-3) past the visiting Lady Colonials (0-5, 1-5) in a Section 2-AAA match.
Other scores: Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 0; Seton LaSalle 7, Beth-Center 0.
Boys soccer
Uniontown 4, California 0 -- The Red Raiders (4-5) won their second in a row following a five-game losing streak with a shutout of visiting California (1-4) in a non-section match.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Leopards (7-1) suffered their first loss of the season in a non-section match at Elizabeth Forward.
Ethan Bowser had two goals for the Warriors (3-1) who also got a goal from Dominic Cavalier.
Girls tennis
Southmoreland 3, Burrell 2 --Tyson Martin and Madison Cyphert won at No. 2 doubles to lift the Lady Scotties over visiting Burrell in a Section 1-AA match.
Also winning for Southmoreland were Elle Pawlikowsky at No. 2 singles and Beatrix Pawlikowsky at No. 3 singles.
Mount Pleasant 4, Derry 1 —The Lady Vikings won both doubles matches and two of three singles matches to earn a Section 1-AA win over the Lady Trojans.
Mount Pleasant got victories from Mary Smithnosky and Sophia Smithnosky at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. The Lady Vikings won at No. 1 doubles with Casey Hirak and Kelly Burd and at No. 2 doubles with Paige Eperjesi and Emma Hodge.
Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 1 — The Lady Warriors defeated the visiting Lady Falcons in a Section 1-AAA match.
