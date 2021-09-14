The Mapletown volleyball team swept past Charleroi Monday night for a non-section road victory.
The Lady Maples (3-0) defeated the Lady Cougars, 25-21, 25-23, 25-9.
Mapletown's Taylor Dusenberry had a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs. Riley Pekar and Ella Menear both finished with 13 digs, with Pekar adding five aces and Menear contributing seven kills and five aces. Macee Cree had 26 assists and eight digs. Krista Wilson added eight digs and seven kills.
Belle Vernon 3, West Mifflin 1 -- The Lady Leopards dropped the first set, but rallied to win the next three for a non-section road victory over the Lady Titans.
West Mifflin won the first set, 26-24. Belle Vernon (2-1) secured the victory by winning the final three sets, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14.
Amy Sedlak had six kills and five aces, and Gianna Anderson finished with six digs for the Lady Leopards.
West Greene 3, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Pioneers dropped the first set, but stormed back to win the next three for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Bentworth took the first set, 25-17. West Greene secured the victory with set wins of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-23.
West Greene's Elizabeth Kiger finished with a team-high 10 digs. Anna Durbin had six digs. London Whipkey led with 20 service points. BreAnn Jackson set up the offense with 50 assists. Sophia Plock had a team-high 15 kills, and Kasie Meek and Mackenzie Wise finished with 11 kills each.
Frazier 3, Yough 0 -- The sets were close, but the Lady Commodores fought off the visiting Lady Cougars for a non-section victory.
Frazier (3-0, 2-0) won by the scores, 27-25, 25-18, 25-21.
Jensyn Hartman led with nine kills. Braylin Salisbury finished with seven kills. Gracen Hartman had a team-high 26 assists. Molly Yauch had a strong defensive effort with 22 digs. Grace Vaughn had 20 service points.
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0 -- The Lady Rockets swept past the Prexies for a non-section victory.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1) won by the scores, 25-11, 25-21, 25-11.
Isabelle Bazzoli (5 aces, 5 kills), Taryn Schmolke (4 aces), Kayla Larkin (5 digs, 2 aces), Jillian Katruska (6 digs, 2 aces), and Mia Baker (3 aces, 3 digs) had noteworthy performances for Jefferson-Morgan.
Girls tennis
Ringgold 5, West Mifflin 0 -- The visiting Lady Rams secured a Section 2-AA shutout over the Lady Titans.
Rebecca McIntosh was up a set and 3-0 at first singles before Aurora Rosso retired with an injury. Julia Corey didn't drop a game at No. 2 singles, and Alexis Davis lost only one game at No. 3 singles.
Elizabeth Talaga and Emily Beuchel lost the first set at No. 2 doubles, 7-6 (8), but Emily Beck and Emily Toomey retired in the second set because of an injury.
Lily McArdle and Caidyn Demchak completed the sweep for Ringgold (2-0, 2-0) by taking second doubles, 6-2, 6-2.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 4, Chartiers-Houston 0 -- Landon Urcho stopped all four shots he faced to post a shutout over the Bucs in Section 4-A action.
Bentworth led 3-0 at halftime.
Julian Hays led the Bearcats (3-0-0, 5-1-0) with a pair of goals and one assist. Ryan Colbert scored one goal and assisted on two. Jerzy Timlin finished with one goal and one assist.
Chartiers-Houston goes to 0-2-0 in the section and 1-4-1 overall.
Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 3 -- Bailey Holbert scored the game-winning goal with about 19 minutes remaining in the match for the Colonials and Nick Pegg added an insurance goal to lift the Colonials to a Section 3-AAA victory over the visiting Red Raiders.
Pegg scored his second goal of the match with about seven minutes remain off a Kevin Thompson corner kick. Braydon Martelli assisted on Holbert's goal.
Uniontown scored the first two goals of the match, but goals by Pegg, assisted by Luke Flecker, and Kevin Thompson tied the game with three minutes left in the half on another Flecker assist.
Flecker gave the Colonials (2-1-0, 4-1-0) the lead eight minutes into the second half with Carter Guesman assisting.
The Red Raiders (0-3-0, 2-3-0) scored with 13 minutes left to close to 4-3.
Nate McCusker earned the victory in goal for the Colonials.
McGuffey 1, Brownsville 0 -- Dylan Stewart scored the only goal of the Section 3-AA match against the visiting Falcons.
Stewart found an opening behind Brownsville keeper Bryce Fisher with 34:12 remaining in the second half.
Fisher made 15 saves. Brownsville (0-2-0, 0-4-1) had five shots.
Belle Vernon 3, Ringgold 1 -- The visiting Leopards defeated the Rams for a Section 3-AAA victory.
David Molissee scored the lone goal for Ringgold (1-2-0, 1-2-0).
Girls soccer
Steel Valley 6, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Bearcats had a tough road trip, dropping a non-section match to the Ironmen.
Bentworth goes to 2-3-0 overall, while Steel Valley improves to 1-0-0.
