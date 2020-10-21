Carmichaels kept the door open for at least a share of the Section 3-AA volleyball section title Tuesday night with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over visiting Frazier.
The Lady Mikes won the opening two sets, 25-19, 25-20, but the Lady Commodores fought back two win the next two sets, 25-18, 25-15. Carmichaels won the fifth set 15-7.
Carmichaels improves to 10-1 in the section and plays section-leading Waynesburg Central (10-0) on Thursday. The Lady Raiders then close the section Friday with a match against Beth-Center.
Frazier goes to 7-4 in the section.
Alexandra McGee (14 assists, 14 service points) and Nicole Ludrosky (14 kills, 14 digs) both had a double-double performance for Carmichaels. Emma Holeran finished with 22 assists. Emma Hyatt (13 kills), Alizah Roberts (13 service points), and Sydney Kuis (22 digs) also had strong efforts for the Lady Mikes.
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 -- The Lady Maples won by the same score in each set for a 3-0 Section 2-A victory at Avella.
Mapletown won all three sets, 25-15, to close the section schedule with a 7-5 record.
Ella Menear finished with 10 kills and eight digs for the Lady Maples. Krista Wilson had 10 kills and Riley Pekar finished with eight digs. Macee Cree added 17 assists.
Fort Cherry 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Lady Rangers rolled to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Fort Cherry won by the scores, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13.
Abby Ankrom (16 digs), Finley Kramer (11 digs), and Maddie Call (9 digs) played solid defense for Jefferson-Morgan (4-7). Anna Uveges finished with six kills and three blocks, and Neveah Dudas had seven assists.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Leopards didn't go away quietly in the third set, but the Lady Warriors held on for a sweep of their Section 3-AAA home match.
Elizabeth Forward breezed through the first two sets, 25-11 and 25-8, but needed a little extra in the third set before securing a 26-24 win.
Ally Sedlak (2 kills), Gianna Anderson (10 digs), Sarah Bury (7 service points) were the stats leaders for Belle Vernon (1-10).
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 5, Trinity 3 -- The Lady Leopards scored all their goals in the first half and goalkeeper Grace Henderson made the advantage stand for a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Belle Vernon finishes second in the section to undefeated Connellsville with a section mark of 10-2 with an overall record of 13-2. Trinity finishes fourth with a 7-5 section record and overall mark of 8-5.
Farrah Reader and Izzy Laurita both scored two goals in the first half for the Lady Leopards. Morgan Einodshofer also netted a goal. Jillian Butchki and Reader both had two assists.
Henderson made 12 saves to preserve the win.
