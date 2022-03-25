Allie Miller tossed a three-inning no-hitter and Ali Jacobs went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs as Carmichaels blasted visiting Monessen, 15-0, in non-section softball action on Friday.
Grace Plavi belted a three-run homer for the Lady Mikes and Miller allowed just one base runner, a walk to Traylonna Becerra, while striking out eight and contributing a single and an RBI with the bat in the season opener for both teams.
Carmichaels scored six runs in both the first and second innings and then then added three more with no outs in the bottom of the third to invoke the 15-run mercy rule.
Grace Brown singled twice and scored three runs, and Kaitlyn Waggett had a single, two RBIs and two runs for the Lady Mikes.
Sophia Zalar and Megan Voithofer each had a single and two runs, Karissa Rohrer had a run and an RBI and Serena Makel knocked in a run for Carmichaels.
Sidney Campbell took the loss for the Lady Greyhounds.
Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 1 — Gwen Basinger scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on Bea Pawlikowsky’s grounder to give the Lady Scotties a walk-off non-section victory over visiting Ligonier Valley.
Southmoreland pulled out the win despite being limited to one hit by losing pitcher Maddie Griffin, who struck out 14 and walked three.
Kaylee Dopplehauer led off the Lady Scotties’ seventh by reaching on an infield error and pinch-runner Basinger took second on Elle Pawlikowsky’s sacrifice bunt. Basinger went to third on a passed ball and came home on Bea Pawlikowsky’s ground ball to shortstop.
The Lady Rams took a 1-0 lead in the first off winning pitcher Maddie Brown when Ruby Wallace singled, raced to third on a ground out and scored on Cheyenne Piper’s double.
Coach Todd Bunner’s Lady Scotties pulled even in the fourth when Amarah McCutchen singled for her team’s lone hit, stole second, took third on a passed ball and then scored on another passed ball on an attempted squeeze play.
Brown struck out five and walked none.
Souderton 9, West Greene 1 — Abby Burns struck out 10 and Lily Ponce was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as the Class 6A Lady Indians defeated Class 1A West Greene in a non-section game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Katie Lampe went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base for the Lady Pioneers in their season opener.
Souderton scored once in the first before putting together a four-run rally in the second to go up 5-0.
West Greene scored its lone run in the bottom of the second when BreAnn Jackson singled and eventually scored on Lampe’s single.
The Indians added single runs in the third and fourth and two in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Lexi Six doubled and Ali Goodwin had a single and a stolen base for the Lady Pioneers who also got a single from London Whipkey.
Losing pitcher Kiley Meek struck out two and walked seven in 3 2/3 innings. Reliever Payton Gilbert struck out two in 2 1/3 innings.
Riley York and Brooke Scotti both doubled for Souderton.
Yough 4, Charleroi 3 — Adores Waldier’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Lady Cougars over the Lady Cougars in the MVI-BeeGraphix First Pitch Tournament at Frazier.
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning and the score stood until Charleroi added a solo run in the top of the fifth inning.
Waldier provided most of the offense for Yough with the home run, a double and three RBI. Madi Horvat drove in the other run for the Lady Cougars.
Emma Augustine went the distance for the victory. She allowed five hits, struck out 16 and didn’t walk a batter.
Sofia Celaschi took the loss, allowing five hits with six walks and seven strikeouts.
Avery Pendo led Charleroi with a double, home run and two RBI.
The middle game of the MVI-BeeGraphix First Pitch Tournament had Ringgold cruise to a 15-4 victory over California.
Baseball
Charleroi 3, Frazier 0 — Logan Brown allowed just one earned run in six innings, but the Cougars shut out the visiting Commodores in non-section play.
Brock Alekson pitched a scoreless inning for Frazier.
Tyler Monack and Dan Olbrys had hits for the Commodores.
