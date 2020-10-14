Carmichaels controlled the Section 3-AA volleyball match from the start Tuesday night with the Lady Mikes defeating visiting Charleroi, 3-0.
The Lady Mikes (8-1, 9-1) cruised to victory with set wins, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13.
Emma Holaren (16 assists, 2 aces), Alexandra McGee (11 assists), Emma Hyatt (11 kills, 15 service points, 2 aces), Beth Cree (8 kills), Sydney Kuis (18 service points, 7 aces), Kendall Ellsworth (13 digs), and Alizah Roberts (9 digs) all had solid performances for Carmichaels
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0 -- The Lady Colonials pulled to .500 in Section 3-AAA with a victory over the visiting Lady Leopards.
Albert Gallatin improves to 4-4 in the section and 5-4 overall.
Autumn Switalski (7 digs, 2 aces), Noah Turner (5 kills, 2 aces), Lily Richezza (5 aces), Emma Eckert (15 assists), Elizabeth Murtha (10 kills, 2 blocks), BJ Thomas (3 kills, 3 aces), Laney Wilson (4 kills), Kennedy Felio (10 assists, 2 aces), and Asia Revak (3 kills) all contributed to the Lady Colonials' victory.
Belle Vernon slips to 1-8.
California 3, Geibel Catholic 0 -- The Lady Trojans swept past the visiting Lady Gators for a Section 2-A victory.
California won by the scores, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7. McKenna Hewitt (9 aces, 3 kills), Tayla Pascoe (4 aces, 5 kills), Ca'Mari Walden (3 aces, 3 kills), and Elaina Nicholson (3 aces, 3 kills) all had noteworthy performances for the Lady Trojans.
Fort Cherry 3, Mapletown 1 -- The Lady Maples won the third set, but the Lady Rangers closed out the Section 2-A match by taking the fourth set, 25-20.
Fort Cherry won the opening two sets, 25-20 and 25-8, and Mapletown (5-4) won the third set.
Macee Cree (4 kills, 20 assists, 5 digs), Krista Wilson (12 kills), Taylor Dusenberry (4 kills, 3 blocks), and Ella Menear (13 digs, 2 aces, 5 kills) had solid performances for the Lady Maples.
Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0 -- The Lady Bucs scored the only goal of the game in the first half for a Section 2-A road win at Bentworth.
Chartiers-Houston improves to 7-3-1 in the section and 7-5-1 overall. The Lady Bearcats go to 7-4 in the section and 9-4 overall.
"Chartiers played well and I can’t complain about how we played, either. Unfortunately, that's soccer," said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. " We had a few injuries in the game, including Reagan Schreiber, who cut her head on a corner kick. Unfortunately, chasing a game without the second-leading scorer in the section for two-thirds of the game was just too much.
"I'm proud of how our girls battled."
Southmoreland 5, Mount Pleasant 2 -- Olivia Cernuto scored a hat trick and Taylor Klingensmith netted the other two to lead the Lady Scots to a Section 3-AA victory at Mount Pleasant.
Southmoreland improves 9-1 in the section and 10-1 overall. The Lady Vikings are 6-4 in both the section and overall.
Tatum Lucero assisted on three of the goals. Kaylee keys earned the win in the nets for the Lady Scots.
Connellsville 18, Albert Gallatin 0 -- Mary Kate Lape scored five goals and assisted on three others as the Lady Falcons clinched the Section 2-AAA title.
Lape now has 27 goals.
Connellsville improves to 8-0 in the section and has matches with Albert Gallatin (Thursday), Laurel Highlands (Saturday), and Trinity (Monday) at home, and travels to Ringgold on Tuesday.
Jocelyn Gratchic scored a hat trick in the first half. Neveah Hamborsky also scored a hat trick with a goal in the first half and two more in the second half.
Shelby Basinger, Emma Tikey, Kayde Koballa and Grace Bosnic all scored one goal each for Connellsville.
The Lady Falcons' Madison Kinneer didn't face a shot in the first half, and had her second assist of the season in the second half. Breanna Soltis didn't see a shot in the second half.
Albert Gallatin's Abby Barnes faced 42 shots and made 27 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.