Beth Cree had 12 kills, eight digs and three aces as Carmichaels swept past visiting Beth-Center, 3-0, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Monday night.
Kendall Ellsworth totaled 15 assists, nine service points and three aces for the Lady Mikes (5-1, 6-1), who also got 11 service points and four aces from Sydney Kuis, seven assists from Emma Holaren, six kills from Emma Hyatt and eight digs from Aliyah Thomas.
The Lady Bulldogs fall to 1-2 overall and in section play.
