Kendall Ellsworth had 15 assists, 14 service points, two aces and eight digs to help lead Carmichaels past host Brownsville, 3-0, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The Lady Mikes (7-1, 8-1) won by scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-16.
Emma Holaren contributed 14 assists and two aces and Emma Hyatt and Nicole Ludrosky had 10 kills apiece for Carmichaels, which also got nine service points from Sydney Kuis and 13 digs from Beth Cree.
The Lady Falcons fall to 0-7 in the section.
