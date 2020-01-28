Bishop Canevin held visiting Carmichaels to single digits in each quarter Monday night for a 69-27 Section 3-AA victory.
Alyssa Pollice poured in game-high 33 points for the Lady Crusaders (10-0, 13-5). Diajha Allen added 15.
Kylie Sinn led the Lady Mikes (1-8, 4-14) with 13 points.
