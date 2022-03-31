Allie Miller scattered three hits and Carmichaels finished with 11 hits in a 6-1 win over visiting Bentworth in the Section 3-AA opener for both teams.
The Lady Bearcats (0-1, 0-1) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Lady Mikes answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Carmichaels (1-0, 2-0) added single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, and two in the bottom of the sixth.
Grace Brown led the Lady Mikes with two doubles and drove in a run. Karissa Rohrer finished with two singles and two RBI. Kendall Ellsworth had a single and double. Megan Voithofer doubled and Ali Jacobs legged out a triple.
Miller struck out two and walked two in the complete game victory.
Jasmine Manning, Makenzie Aloe and Jaclyn Tatar all had one single for Bentworth. Tatar took the loss, allowing six hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Mapletown 15, Washington 4 -- The Lady Maples rolled to a non-section victory over the visiting Prexies.
Mapletown invoked the Mercy Rule with two runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Lady Maples (2-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second and fourth innings, five in the third inning, and two in the fifth inning.
Krista Wilson finished with three doubles and three RBI for Mapletown. Hannah Hartley had two doubles and three RBI.
Alexis Perry, Isabella Garnek and Devan Clark all had two singles. Perry and Garnek both drove in a run.
Clark was the winning pitcher, scattering four hits with one walk, two hit batters and six strikeouts.
Washington's Amari Oakley belted two home runs and drove in three runs. Kaprice Johnson hit a solo home run.
Mapletown opened the season last Friday with a 13-2 win over Turkeyfoot Valley.
