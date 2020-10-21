Carmichaels kept the door open for at least a share of the Section 3-AA volleyball section title Tuesday night with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over visiting Frazier.
The Lady Mikes won the opening two sets, 25-19, 25-20, but the Lady Commodores fought back two win the next two sets, 25-18, 25-15. Carmichaels won the fifth set 15-7.
Carmichaels improves to 10-1 in the section and plays section-leading Waynesburg Central (10-0) on Thursday. The Lady Raiders then close the section Friday with a match against Beth-Center.
Frazier goes to 7-4 in the section and 8-5 overall, and closes the season Thursday at home against Southmoreland.
Jensyn Hartman was strong at the net for the Lady Commodores with 22 kills and four blocks. Jordan Brundidge had double-double with 14 digs and 13 service points, as did Alexis Lovis with 24 assists and 11 service points. Kaelyn Shaporka finished with six kills and Braylin Salisbury had four blocks.
Alexandra McGee (14 assists, 14 service points) and Nicole Ludrosky (14 kills, 14 digs) both had a double-double performance for Carmichaels. Emma Holeran finished with 22 assists. Emma Hyatt (13 kills), Alizah Roberts (13 service points), and Sydney Kuis (22 digs) also had strong efforts for the Lady Mikes.
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 -- The Lady Maples won by the same score in each set for a 3-0 Section 2-A victory at Avella.
Mapletown won all three sets, 25-15, to close the section schedule with a 7-5 record.
Ella Menear finished with 10 kills and eight digs for the Lady Maples. Krista Wilson had 10 kills and Riley Pekar finished with eight digs. Macee Cree added 17 assists.
Fort Cherry 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — The Lady Rangers rolled to a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Fort Cherry won by the scores, 25-17, 25-16, 25-13.
Abby Ankrom (16 digs), Finley Kramer (11 digs), and Maddie Call (9 digs) played solid defense for Jefferson-Morgan (4-7). Anna Uveges finished with six kills and three blocks, and Neveah Dudas had seven assists.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0 — The Lady Leopards didn’t go away quietly in the third set, but the Lady Warriors held on for a sweep of their Section 3-AAA home match.
Elizabeth Forward breezed through the first two sets, 25-11 and 25-8, but needed a little extra in the third set before securing a 26-24 win.
Ally Sedlak (2 kills), Gianna Anderson (10 digs), Sarah Bury (7 service points) were the stats leaders for Belle Vernon (1-10).
Southmoreland 3, Beth-Center 0 — The Lady Scots won their Section 3-AA match in straight sets over the Lady Bulldogs.
Delaynie Morvosh had 10 kills and six blocks for Southmoreland, who close the section Thursday at Frazier.
Thomas Jefferson 3, Uniontown 0 — Thomas Jefferson maintained a share of second place in Section 3-AAA with a win over Uniontown.
Scores were 25-17, 25-11 and 25-18.
Jada McCargo had 13 digs for the Lady Raiders (2-9, 4-9) and Tyannah Eddings added five digs and six assista.
The Lady Jaguars improve to 9-2 in the section.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 5, Trinity 3 — The Lady Leopards scored all their goals in the first half and goalkeeper Grace Henderson made the advantage stand for a Section 2-AAA road victory.
Belle Vernon finishes second in the section to undefeated Connellsville with a section mark of 10-2 with an overall record of 13-2. Trinity finishes fourth with a 7-5 section record and overall mark of 8-5.
Farrah Reader and Izzy Laurita both scored two goals in the first half for the Lady Leopards. Morgan Einodshofer also netted a goal. Jillian Butchki and Reader both had two assists.
Henderson made 12 saves to preserve the win.
Boys soccer
Mount Pleasant 1, Southmoreland 0 — Braden Heiser scored the only goal of the Section 3-AA match and goalkeeper John Menefee made the lead stand against the rival Scotties.
The win was the second of the day for Southmoreland, who earlier shut out Yough, 4-0. The pair of wins clinched fourth place and a playoff berth for Southmoreland (6-6, 6-8).
The Scotties handed the Vikings their first loss of the season, who finish with an 11-1 record in the section and overall.
