Kendall Ellsworth racked up 29 service points, six assists, seven digs and nine aces as Carmichaels smothered visiting McGuffey, 3-0, in a non-section girls volleyball match Thursday night.
The Lady Mikes (5-1), bouncing back from their first loss of the season on Tuesday, won by scores of 25-4, 25-10 and 25-12.
Nicole Ludrosky had nine service points and five kills, Beth Cree drilled home 11 kills and Emma Holaren accumulated 16 assists for the Lady Mikes, who also got seven kills and two blocks from Emma Hyatt, and four digs from Madison Ellsworth.
The Lady Highlanders fall to 1-6.
Carmichaels jumps back into Section 3-AA play Monday when it host Beth-Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.