Emma Hyatt sparked Carmichaels with six kills, six digs, 10 service points and two aces as the host Lady Mikes put away Southmoreland, 3-0, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
Carmichaels won by scores of 25-5, 25-13 and 25-21.
Emma Holaren added nine assists and six digs, and Sydney Kuis had 16 service points and six aces for the Lady Mikes, who also got nine kills from Beth Cree, eight digs from Nicole Ludrosky and five assists from Kendall Ellsworth.
The Lady Scotties fall to 2-4 overall and in section play.
