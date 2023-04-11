The Carmichaels softball team opened a 4-0 lead in the first inning and didn't look back for a 10-0 Section 2-A home victory Monday afternoon against Mapletown.
The Lady Mikes (4-0, 8-0) added single single runs in the bottom of the second, third and sixth innings, and three in the fifth inning.
Bailey Barnyak scattered three hits, walked just one and struck out 10 in the 6-inning victory. She also had a single and double, and scored a run.
Carmichaels' Carys McConnell and Kendall Ellsworth both drove in two runs. Sophia Zalar had a double and single. Ali Jacobs finished with a triple and single. Ellsworth added a pair of singles.
Devan Clark took the loss, allowing nine earned runs on 11 hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Treslee Weston finished with two singles and Marley Shiflett had one single for the Lady Maples (1-2, 2-4).
Frazier 12, Bentworth 1 -- The Lady Commodores needed six innings for a non-section road victory.
Frazier scored four runs in the top of the first and sixth innings, two runs in the second and single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Winning pitcher Maria Felsher allowed one earned run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Madison Bednar gave up one hit and struck out two in the sixth inning. Bednar also had two singles, two RBI and scored a run.
Frazier's Jensyn Hartman went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles, and scored four runs. Delaney Warnick finished with a pair of doubles and a single, drove in two runs and scored twice. Grace Vaughn added a double and two RBI. Gracen Hartman had a double and single, scored a run and drove in another.
Jacyln Tatar took the loss, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits with six walks and four strikeouts. She also doubled.
Nora Lindley finished with two singles and Kayla O'Dell singled to account for the rest of Bentworth's hits.
