The Carmichaels girls volleyball team swept past Charleroi, 3-0, Thursday night for a Section 3-AA road victory.
The Lady Mikes (3-0, 3-0) won by the scores 25-7, 25-19, 25-15.
Alexandra McGee had a solid all-around performance for Carmichaels with 15 assists, 24 service points and four aces. Nicole Ludrosky was strong at the net with six kills. Madison Ellsworth added five. Alizah Roberts finished with eight digs and four aces.
The Lady Mikes return to action on Sept. 24 with a section match at Frazier.
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 0 — The Lady Colonials returned home with a straight-sets Section 3-AAA victory over the Lady Leopards.
Albert Gallatin took the match by the scores 25-18, 25-5, 25-15.
Emma Eckert led the Lady Colonials with 12 assists and teammate Kennedy Felio dished out 11. Elizabeth Murtha finished with 12 kills. Laney Wilson had seven kills and DJ Thomas finished with six.
Mia Lubrani finished with six kills and Gabby Serrao had 10 digs for Belle Vernon (0-2, 0-2).
California 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Trojans returned home with a Section 2-A volleyball victory.
California won by the scores 25-9, 25-9, 25-14.
Elaina Nicholson finished with five kills, and Ca’Mari Walden and McKenna Hewitt both had three kills for the Lady Trojans. Tayla Pascoe served nine aces.
Laurel Highlands 3, Uniontown 0 — Laurel Highlands swept past crosstown rival Uniontown in a Section 3-AAA match.
The Mustangs won by scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-8.
Tyannah Eddings led the Lady Raiders with six digs and five assists. Briana Girard had four kills for Uniontown (0-2), which also got 16 digs from Jada McCargo and six digs from Nevaeh McCargo.
Girls soccer
Bentworth 7, Monessen 1 — Mallory Schreiber and Tessa Charpentier both scored two goals in the Lady Bearcats’ Section 2-A victory over visiting Monessen.
Reagan Schreiber, Emily Kisner and Carly Palla all scored a goal apiece for Bentworth (1-2, 1-2).
Belle Vernon 12, Albert Gallatin 0 — Isabella Laurita, Jillian Butchki, Morgan Einodshofer and Farrah Reader each recorded a hat trick as Belle Vernon defeated Albert Gallatin in a Section 2-AAA match.
Lady Leopards goalkeepers Grace Henderson and Victoria Rodriguez combined for the shutout although Belle Vernon’s defense allowed only three shots on goal.
The Lady Leopards (1-1, 1-1) led 4-0 at halftime.
“It was a full team effort,” said BV coach Tracy Lovett. “We stayed connected and created many chances and capitalized on those chances.”
Einodshofer also had two assists while Laurita, Reader and Butchki had one each.
