So far, a jump up in classification hasn’t slowed down Carmichaels at all girls volleyball.
The Lady Mikes fought off host Frazier in a Section 3-AA battle Thursday night, 3-1, to remain undefeated at 4-0 overall and in section play. Carmichaels, under coach Julianne Speeney, finished first in Section 2-A in 2019.
The Lady Commodores, who lost a slew of talented seniors to graduation from last year’s section championship team, fall to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the section for the first time under longtime coach Mandy Hartman.
Frazier took the first set, 25-20, but the Lady Mikes rebounded with a 25-12 win in the second set and then held off the Lady Commodores in the final two sets, 27-25 and 25-22.
Emma Hyatt led Carmichaels with 13 kills, 14 service points and three aces, and Sydney Kuis had 15 digs, 14 service points and three aces. Alexandra McGee chipped in with 15 service points, three aces and 18 assists. The Lady Mikes also got 10 digs from Aliyah Thomas, 14 assists from Emma Holaren and six kills from Nicole Ludrosky.
Jensyn Hartman racked up a game-high 23 kills to go along with nine assists and 10 service points for Frazier, which also got 30 assists from Alexis Lovis, 24 digs from Jordin Brundege, 19 service points from Makenna Stefancik and three blocks from Kaelyn Shaporka.
Carmichaels hosts Waynesburg Central in a key section match Tuesday. The Lady Commodores are at Charleroi Monday.
