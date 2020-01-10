Upper St. Clair pulled away in the third quarter Thursday night for a 61-35 Section 2-AAAAA home victory over Connellsville.
Upper St. Clair (4-2, 7-3) led 29-23 at halftime, but outscored Connellsville in the third quarter, 20-4.
Heather Ansell and Sara Aumer shared scoring honors for the Lady Falcons (1-5, 4-8) with 11 points apiece.
Ava Keating led Upper St. Clair with a game-high 14 points.
