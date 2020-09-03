Franklin Regional handed the Connellsville girls golf team its first loss of the season with the Lady Falcons falling on the road Thursday afternoon, 182-211, at Murrysville Golf Club.
Madison Kinneer was the low golfer for Connellsville (2-1, 2-1) with a 12-over 48. Paiton Ulery (50), Sydney Gillott (56), and Courtney Layman (57) closed out the scoring for the Lady Falcons. Gabby Miller’s 67 wasn’t used.
The Lady Panthers’ Lila and Gwen Shilling shared medalist honors with 7-over 43. Reilley Woehler and Michelle Gau both shot 48. Brooke Horvath’s 49 was thrown out.
Geibel 211, Mount Pleasant 234 — Claire Konieczny was medalist with 40 and Caroline Konieczny shot 44 Wednesday afternoon to lead the visiting Lady Gators to a Section 1-A victory over the Lady Vikings at Norvelt Golf Club.
Kharisma Zylka finished with 62 and Paige Karpiak rounded out the scoring for Geibel with 65.
Natalie Miller led Mount Pleasant with 46. Allison Tepper (55), Emily Eutsey (61), and Nicole Shinsky (72) rounded out the scoring for the home team.
Boys golf
Carmichaels 201, Charleroi 233 — The Mikes’ Remmey Lohr was medalist Wednesday with a 1-over 38 at Carmichaels Golf Club in a Section 8-AA victory over the visiting Cougars.
Liam Lohr (40), Christopher Barrish (41), Rolin Burghy (40), and Nick Ricco (42) rounded out the scoring for Carmichaels.
The Mikes improve to 2-0 in the section and 2-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.