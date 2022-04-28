CALIFORNIA — West Greene senior Brooke Barner had quite a performance Wednesday afternoon in her final Section 6-AA Track & Field Championship after sweeping the sprints and placing second in the long jump.
Barner sprinted to victory in the 100 (13.64), 200 (28.64), and 400 (1:02.96), and leapt to silver in the long jump (14-2).
“I wanted to improve my times. If I got a medal, okay,” said Barner. “I wanted to do well and put our little team on the map.
“It’s my last section meet. It’s a bittersweet moment.”
Temperatures were cool and winds strong at times, affecting all the events.
“The wind was blowing pretty hard in the 200,” said Barner.
Barner’s performance gives her hope for a trip to the state meet, her first since she was a freshman in the 400.
“I want to make it to states. I’d love to go back,” said Barner.
Brownsville’s Malaree Duggan-Hudock had a pretty good day herself after winning the long jump (14-3) and triple jump (31-6), and winning silver in the pole vault and on the 400 relay.
“I wanted three golds. I’m a little over the top sometimes,” said Duggan-Hudock.
The wind was gusting during all her jumps and vaults.
“Every time I was ready in the long jump and triple jump. It slowed me down a lot. It affected a lot of other girls, too,” said Duggan-Hudock.
Duggan-Hudock and her teammates will next run Saturday in the FCCA Championships.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot. I need to get something good in the triple jump, but nothing incredible. I want to get in the high-32s or low-33s,” said Duggan-Hudock.
Beth-Center’s Ella Boothe won silver medals in the 200 (28.81) and 400 (1:05.0).
“I had a PR (personal best) in the 200, despite the weather. The wind pushed by whole body back. I felt like a leaf in the wind,” said Boothe.
The senior wanted a complete day with medals and times.
“Both, honestly, definitely time and placing, too. I’m happy with my times,” said Boothe.
Boothe qualified in the 400 last year, and seeks a return trip to the WPIAL meet.
“I hope to get back. I want 1:02 or run faster in the 400,” said Boothe.
The Lady Trojans’ Gianna Grillo won gold medals in the 100 high hurdles (17.12) and 300 intermediate hurdles (50.58).
“It was so windy, but I got a PR in the 300 hurdles,” said Grillo. “I accomplished what I wanted to do in the 300 hurdles. I’m getting close to the WPIALs.
“I was seventh in the 100 hurdles last year. I’m trying to lower my time to 16 flat, but it will be really hard.”
Waynesburg Central senior Clara Paige Miller won gold in the discus (96-10) and was third in the javelin and shot put.
“I did pretty good. The weather had so much to do with it,” said Miller. “It was hard to stay warm.”
Miller wants to end her career in at least the district meet.
“I definitely want to make WPIALs. I’d love to go to states in my senior year. I’ve only been throwing two years. Basketball is what I do,” said Miller. “I’d like to throw 35 feet in the shot put. My PR is 33 feet. It would be nice to get in the 110s in the discus.”
Beth-Center’s Julia Ogrodowski finished first in the shot put (30-6) and third in the discus (75-3).
“With the cold, it wasn’t bad. I couldn’t bend and push with my legs,” said Ogrodowski. “If it was warmer, I definitely would’ve PRed today. I was feeling good today.”
As with most of the day’s performers, Ogrodowski looks to qualify for the WPIAL meet with her top throw.
“My goal is to beat my school record in the shot put, 33-1,” said Ogrodowski.
The Lady Raiders’ Jordan Dean (800, 2:40.11) and Emily Mahle (high jump, 5-0; pole vault, 7-6) also had gold medal-winning performances.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis finished first in the 1,600 (6:03.44) and 3,200 (13:11.66), and teammate McKenna Hewitt won the javelin with a throw of 96-10.
The Waynesburg Central girls won the 400 and 1,600 relays. The host Lady Trojans finished first in the 3,200 relay.
