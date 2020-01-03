The West Greene defense shut out visiting Mapletown in the first quarter with the Lady Pioneers cruising to a 64-20 Section 2-A victory Friday night.
West Greene (4-0, 9-0) led 26-0 after the first quarter and kept rolling over the final 24 minutes to remain unbeaten.
Jersey Wise scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Pioneers. Elizabeth Brudnock, Anna Durbin and Katie Lampe all scored 10 points in the victory.
Karissa Wilson led the Lady Maples (0-3, 0-7) with eight points.
Section 2-A
Mapletown 0-14-4-2 -- 20
West Greene 26-24-10-4 -- 64
Mapletown: Karissa Wilson 8. West Greene: Jersey Wise 16, Elizabeth Brudnock 10, Anna Durbin 10, Katie Lampe 10. Records: Mapletown (0-3, 0-7), West Greene (4-0, 9-0).
