The West Greene girls secured their sixth outright Section 2-A championship Wednesday night with a 56-35 victory at Mapletown.
The Lady Pioneers improve to 9-0 in the section and 17-3 overall with a section game against Avella remaining. The Lady Maples go to 4-5 in the section and 10-9 overall.
West Greene jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the first quarter, but Mapletown closed the gap to 21-17 at halftime. The Lady Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter for a 42-25 lead.
The Lady Pioneers' Katie Lampe hit five 3-pointers to share game-scoring honors with teammate Brooke Barner. Anna Durbin added 14 points.
Taylor Dusenberry led the Lady Maples with 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Krista Wilson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Jefferson-Morgan 41, Geibel Catholic 38 -- The Lady Rockets swept the Section 2-A series from the Lady Gators with a victory on their home court.
The offense picked up in the the third quarter with Jefferson-Morgan (2-7, 2-16) leading 14-9 at halftime. The Lady Gators held a 20-16 advantage in the quarter to cut the gap to 30-29.
The home team outscored the Lady Gators (0-9, 2-17) in the fourth quarter, 11-9, to hold on for the win.
The Lady Rockets' Savannah Clark made three 3-pointers to finish with 15 points. Kayla Larkin added 14 points.
Geibel's Maia Stevenson finished with a game-high 17 points. Morgan Sandzimier scored 14.
Monessen 54, Avella 38 -- The Lady Greyhounds outscored the Lady Eagles in the second half for a Section 2-A home victory.
Monessen (7-2, 14-4) led 24-18 at halftime and held a 30-20 advantage in the final 16 minutes.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen with 15 points.
Katie Dryer scored a game-high 16 points for Avella (5-4, 10-9).
Trinity 70, Connellsville 37 -- The Lady Hillers pulled away in the second quarter for a Section 3-AAAAA road victory at Connellsville.
Trinity finishes the section with a 12-0 mark, improving to 17-3 overall.
Connellsville came up short its bid to secure fourth place with the loss, going to 4-7 in the section and 7-13 overall.
The Lady Falcons' Maddy Kinneer scored 11 points.
Alyssa Clutter led Trinity with a game-high 22 points. Eden Williamson added 16.
South Park 60, Brownsville 31 -- The Lady Eagles clinched no worse than a share of the Section 2-AAA title with a victory at Brownsville.
South Park closes with an 11-1 section record, improving to 17-3 overall. Brownsville goes to 6-5 in the section and 8-10 overall.
Emma Seto led the for the Lady Falcons with a game-high 26 polnts.
Nora Ozimek finished with 18 points and Maya Wertelet added 14 for South Park.
Women's basketball
Washington & Jefferson 75, Waynesburg 49 -- The Presidents outscored the visiting Yellow Jackets in every quarter for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory.
Washington & Jefferson improves to 14-1 in the PAC and 17-4 overall. Waynesburg slips to 4-10 in the conference and 4-16 overall.
The Presidents led 18-15, 36-21 and 55-30 at the quarter breaks.
Avery Robinson and Brooke Fuller shared scoring honors for Waynesburg with 14 points apiece.
Sarah Berardelli, Aleena McDaniel and Maddi Gutierrez all scored 12 points for Washington & Jefferson.
California (Pa.) 64, Indiana (Pa.) 59 -- The Vulcans rallied in the second half to return home with a key PSAC West Conference victory.
California improves to 10-4 in the conference and 15-4 overall. Indiana goes to 10-6 in the PSAC West and 16-6 overall.
The Crimson Hawks led 12-11 after the first quarter and 34-31 at halftime. The Vulcans trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter, rallying for the win with a 15-7 advantage in the final 10 minutes.
California's Dejah Terrell had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ciaira Loyd and Shauna Harrison both scored 13 points.
Justina Mascaro (15), Rajah Fink (14), and Courtney Alexander (10) all scored double figures for Indiana.
Men's basketball
Washington & Jefferson 68, Waynesburg 63 -- The Presidents held on for a Presidents' Athletic Conference victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Washington & Jefferson improves to 12-2 in the PAC and 17-4 overall. Waynesburg goes to 8-6 in the conference and 12-9 overall.
The Presidents led by two at halftime and outscored the Yellow Jackets in the final 20 minutes, 37-34.
Bryson Wilt led Waynesburg with 16 points. Jansen Knotts and Nijon Kirkman both finished with 15 points. Matt Popeck added 11.
Washington & Jefferson's Nick Gearhart scored a game-high 23 points. J.R. Mazza finished with 13 points.
Indiana (Pa.) 87, California (Pa.) 79 -- The Crimson Hawks rallied in the second half for a PSAC West Conference victory over the visiting Vulcans.
Indiana goes to 15-2 in the conference and 21-2 with the victory. California is now 10-5 in the PSAC West and 15-6 overall.
Indiana outscored California in the second half, 48-36.
The Vulcans' Philip Alston continued his strong play this season with 30 points and and 10 rebounds. Brent Pegram scored 19 points and Preston Boswell added 11.
Indiana's Tomiwa Sulaiman finished with 26 points. Ethan Porterfield scored 23 points and Armoni Foster added 19.
Wrestling
Albert Gallatin 39, Jefferson-Morgan 26 -- The Colonials pulled into the lead in the third bout of the non-section match for a road victory at Jefferson-Morgan.
Jefferson-Morgan's Johnny Gilbert opened the match with a pin at 160 pounds.
Albert Gallatin's James Standish cut the deficit in half with an 8-2 decision at 172 pounds, and the visitors took the lead with Richard Cartwright's fall at 189 pounds.
Nate Jenkins followed with a forfeit at 215 pounds. Shawn Loring won by fall at 285 pounds, and Ronin Kramer (106), Alexander Simon (120), and Logan Nalepka (120) won by forfeit.
The Rockets' Hudson Guesman slowed the run with a fall at 132 pounds, but the Colonials' Bailey Holbert won by forfeit at 138 pounds.
The Rockets closed with Grant Hathaway's decision and Chase Frameli's technical fall.
Boys basketball
Brownsville 53, Brentwood 52 -- The Falcons held on for a Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Spartans.
Brownsville remains in second place with an 8-3 record, improving to 11-8 overall. Brentwood finishes with an 8-4 section record and goes to 13-7 overall.
The Falcons led 18-12 after the first quarter and the Spartans rallied to cut the deficit to 32-30 at halftime. Brownsville led 45-42 entering the fourth quarter.
Brentwood held a slight 10-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Damarion Brown led Brownsville with a game-high 19 points. Derrick Tarpley added 14.
Talan Kammermeier paced Brentwood with 16 points. Carter Betz scored 10.
Washington 70, Charleroi 30 -- The Prexies moved one victory closer to an undefeated Section 4-AAA record with a victory over the Cougars.
Washington improves to 11-0 in the section and 14-1 overall. Charleroi slips to 3-8 in the section and 11-9 overall.
Carmichaels 65, California 54 -- The Mikes had four players in double figures for a Section 4-AA home victory over the Trojans.
Carmichaels improves to 7-2 in the section and 13-4 overall. California goes to 3-6 in the section and 5-14 overall.
Chris Barrish led the Mikes with 20 points. Drake Long, Mike Stewart and Tyler Richmond all scored 12 points in the victory.
Drew Thomas scored 17 and Fred Conard added 10 for the Trojans.
