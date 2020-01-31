West Greene clinched its fourth-straight season of 19 wins or more in a 72-54 non-section victory over Sewickley Academy on Thursday at West Greene High School.
The Lady Pioneers (9-0, 19-0) trailed, 16-14, after the first quarter, but used a 20-11 advantage in the second for a 34-27 halftime lead.
West Greene had a 21-16 edge in the third quarter and a 17-11 advantage in the fourth in its 30th consecutive home triumph.
The Lady Pioneers’ Jersey Wise led all scorers with 25 points. She also made four 3-pointers. Teammate Anna Durbin added 16 and West Greene’s Elizabeth Brudnock put in 14.
Des Nance had 23 points for the Lady Panthers (6-4, 8-9). Teammate Kamryn Lightcap had 13 and Bre Warner put in 12.
