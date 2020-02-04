West Greene took an early lead en route to a 65-22 Section 2-A victory over Mapletown on Tuesday at Mapletown to clinch its fourth straight section championship.
The Lady Pioneers (11-0, 21-0) had a 24-4 lead after the first quarter, and led, 43-6, at halftime. West Greene extended its advantage after three to 62-12 before the Lady Maples (2-9, 3-16) had a 10-3 edge in the fourth period.
The Lady Pioneers’ Jersey Wise led the game in scoring with 19 points, and teammate Katie Lampe added 14. Anna Durbin chipped in 11 for West Greene.
Mapletown’s Morgan Williamson had a team-high eight points.
