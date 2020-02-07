West Greene completed a perfect regular season with an emphatic, 78-40, home victory over second-place Avella in Section 2-A girls basketball action Thursday night.
Anna Durbin tossed in a career-high 22 points for the Lady Pioneers (12-0, 22-0) and Jersey Wise also had 22. Brooke Barner chipped in with 14 points.
West Greene earned its fourth consecutive section title, extended its section winning streak to 45 games and its home winning streak to 31 games.
The Lady Pioneers led 14-9, 35-21 and 65-32 at the breaks.
Bess Lengauer and Katie Dryer each scored nine points for the Lady Eagles (9-3, 16-6).
