West Greene had a 20-point lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 68-13 victory over Jefferson-Morgan on Thursday in Section 2-A play at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Lady Pioneers improved to 9-0 in section action and 17-0 overall. West Greene has won 42 straight section contests.
The Lady Pioneers’ Jersey Wise had a game-high 20 points, and teammate Anna Durbin added 16.
Autumn Gustovich had 10 points for the Lady Rockets (2-6, 2-13).
West Greene led, 22-2, after the first quarter, and, 50-8, at halftime. The visitors had a 10-3 advantage in the third quarter and an 8-2 edge in the fourth.
